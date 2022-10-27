ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend

By Abby Johnson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICmNq_0iozFZF800

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet.

Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon to 3:30 Sunday afternoon we had 21 fires.” He explained that those fires burned nearly 2,000 acres, but thankfully no homes were damaged.

State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire

“16 of the 21 fires were in Central or South Arkansas, mostly South Arkansas,” Fox added. One fire in Jackson County, Ark was over 1,000 acres big. Fox said that this fire season is on track to become the worst Arkansas has seen in a decade.

He warned that as long as there are strong winds and a lack of rain, the fire danger is still high. Fox says he is hoping that the continued burn bans will make a difference and warn people of the danger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Oct. 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The ground and your car may still be a little wet this morning as you head out. Showers overnight have come to an end for the most part. We’ll see a mixture of sun...
JONESBORO, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine to start the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ualrpublicradio.org

Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much needed rain coming

TONIGHT: Some showers will move into central Arkansas by 10pm Friday night and increase in coverage overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by 7pm and low 70s for the rest of the night with mid to upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. It will be cloudy and cool with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon. GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week. However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy