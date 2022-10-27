ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Roseville crash leads to discovery of body in truck; suspect runs from scene

 5 days ago
Roseville police have released a picture of a person of interest in connection with the investigation of a body that was found in a pickup truck following a crash near Common and Hayes roads Thursday afternoon.

“When our officers got here, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident had already left the scene,” Roseville Police Department Chief Ryan Monroe said.

We're told officers were handling it like a normal traffic crash before they found the body in the bed of the truck while taking an inventory. The woman has been identified, but at this time police are only saying she is a 62-year-old resident of Roseville. Her cause of death has not yet been identified.

Police say the driver of the blue pickup truck reportedly ran from the scene in a hurry after rear-ending another vehicle. He was last seen running southbound on Hayes near Common.

Police are still looking for the teen. He is described as a white male around the age of 17 to 20 with brown hair, a slim build and about 5-foot-10. He was wearing a gray colored hooded sweatshirt with "Nike” printed across the front, black sweat pants and Puma brand tennis shoes.

The Warren Police Department was also on the scene to assist.

“It's absolutely like absurd, honestly. Just knowing there’s someone like that in this area,” said Austin Nichols, who works nearby.

Police say the don't believe the truck was stolen. 7 Action News was able to trace the license plate, which was expired, belonging to a woman in her early 60s.

“I grew up in this neighborhood. It's always been quiet. Neighbors are great, get along with everybody, so definitely surprising,” said Joe Sawyer who lives near the crash.

If you recognize the person pictured or have any information, contact Roseville police at 586-447-4483.

Comments / 5

SAYIT
4d ago

Didn’t a similar incident happen a month or so ago. Police pulled over someone with a dead body on the trunk? More weird stuff.

Reply(1)
4
 

