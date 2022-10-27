ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into back of truck on freeway in La Mesa

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A suspected drunken driver was arrested early Thursday after he crashed into the back of a Toyota pickup on eastbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa, leaving the pickup driver with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The collision was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. on I-8 east of Grossmont Boulevard. A 30-year-old El Cajon man driving a Mercedes slammed into the back of the 1979 Toyota pickup, driven by a 53-year-old man who also lives in El Cajon, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

After the initial crash, both vehicles veered off the road. The Toyota overturned, ejecting the driver.

Emergency crews responded and took both drivers to a hospital. The Toyota driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Mercedes suffered major injuries.

Garrow said the suspected DUI driver is still in the hospital and "will most likely be booked into jail upon his release."

The CHP said anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CHP's EL Cajon office at (619) 401-2000.

No other details were immediately released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

San Diego, CA
