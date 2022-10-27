Read full article on original website
Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrolDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver ranks 10th as worst U.S. city for ratsSara B. HansenColorado City, CO
DougCo agencies collect hundreds of pounds of unwanted medicationsHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Red Flag Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LINCOLN AND EASTERN ELBERT COUNTIES, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 246 AND 247 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 246 and 247. * Timing...Wednesday from noon to 6 pm MDT. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent.
