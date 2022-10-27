Effective: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LINCOLN AND EASTERN ELBERT COUNTIES, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 246 AND 247 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 246 and 247. * Timing...Wednesday from noon to 6 pm MDT. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

ELBERT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO