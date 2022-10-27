Read full article on original website
Donna Almada
4d ago
So sorry for you loss. One of the most difficult things in life is the passing of a parent prayers to you and your family. 🙏 🙏
SpeedMe
4d ago
No words will help you Michael time heals all. I hate to say it like that. What is the gods honest truth our prayers go out to you and your family. Rest in peace Mr. Phelps.✝️✝️✝️✝️✝️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
777tommie77
4d ago
Michael Phelps, an American hero & Athlete earned his accomplishments, must have had a great Father like so many of us.
