TV's 'Nashville' stars are reuniting for a (sold-out) benefit concert

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago

While we hate to get readers excited for a show they can no longer get a ticket to, we have to take note of a very special reunion concert happening this weekend in Nashville — for an important cause.

The TV series "Nashville" premiered 10 years ago this month. The prime-time network drama captured a pivotal point in the city's growth and helped usher in a boom in tourism and transplants.

Over the course of six seasons, life imitated art as several "Nashville" stars became real-life fixtures of the city's music scene. Chief among those was Charles Esten — a.k.a. fan favorite "Deacon Claybourne" — who's now played the Opry more than 150 times.

On Friday, Esten returns to another regular gig in town: his annual "Light the Late Night" concert at 3rd & Lindsley , which benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It immediately follows the organization's "Light the Night" walk and festival, happening Friday night at First Horizon Park.

For this year's concert, Esten is performing alongside "Nashville" castmates Clare Bowen ("Scarlett O'Connor" on the show) and Jonathan Jackson ("Avery Barkley").

Sadly, tickets quickly sold out once Bowen and Jackson hopped on the bill, but the show will now be streaming for free . You can also still participate in the "Light the Night" walk and festival. Esten will be there leading "Team Addie," named after his daughter, a leukemia survivor.

Learn more at www.lightthenight.org/events/nashville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TV's 'Nashville' stars are reuniting for a (sold-out) benefit concert

