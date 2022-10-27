ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

By Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
 Oct 24, 2022

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69

Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened by the news of Mike's passing," athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement Monday. "He was a tremendous football...
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines

Running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss, who joins Indianapolis as a backup to Jonathan Taylor, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday. Moss and a 2023 draft choice -- a conditional sixth-rounder -- go to the Colts and the Bills add the versatile Hines, who has 25 receptions for 188 yards this season. The trade is pending physicals and was reportedly accepted...
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL

The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Awuzie, 27, is having an MRI on Tuesday. Awuzie was in a protective brace after Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns and on crutches. "I don't think it's great, but we don't have final confirmation on it yet," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after...
Reports: Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

Georgia pass-rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, On3 Sports and ESPN reported Tuesday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Smith was doubtful for this weekend's mega matchup between the No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga. Smart initially feared Smith had dislocated his shoulder in the first half of last Saturday's 42-20 win...
Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021. The Falcons...
Report: Commanders set to release CB William Jackson III

One way or another, William Jackson III has played his final game in a Washington uniform. The Commanders are set to release Jackson on Tuesday if they're unable to find a trade partner for their $40.5 million cornerback, ESPN reported. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Jackson, 30, hasn't played since Week 5 after sustaining a back injury. He has 16 tackles and two passes defensed in...
