NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened by the news of Mike's passing," athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement Monday. "He was a tremendous football...

TULSA, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO