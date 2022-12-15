Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Said About Their 3 Rescue Dogs: They Provide Us With ‘Emotional Support’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s rescue pups are important members of their family.

“I’ve got three [dogs] in this house now, so we basically have five children,” the Duke of Sussex gushed during an October 2022 conference call with WellChild Awards recipients. “I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we’ve got another rescue beagle called Mia. Between the three of them, they drudged around chasing the squirrels every day, but they are also emotional support dogs when they’re behaving.”

The Duchess of Sussex — who married Harry in 2018 — previously adopted Guy before her royal wedding . Shortly after the nuptials, the couple — who share son Archie , born in 2019, and daughter Lilibet , born in 2021 — adopted Pula together. Mia (full name Mamma Mia) completed their brood in August 2022.

“The duchess called me personally,” Shannon Keith , an animal rights lawyer who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times about the California native’s interest in adopting an older rescue pup from the organization. “She calls on my cell with no caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’ We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox ?’”

After Meghan and Harry met Mia for the first time, they were certain that she was the paw-fect pet for their brood . “The duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her,’” Keith recalled to the outlet. “She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. … We want ones we can help who are older.’”

The attorney added: “[Harry’s] just like, ‘Well, we can’t leave yet because there’s something in that back house she needs. Does she have a favorite toy or something?’”

The Suits alum has long been an animal lover , adopting first pup Bogart in 2012 at the encouragement of Ellen DeGeneres . Us Weekly confirmed in November 2017 that Bogart was unable to join Meghan across the pond when she moved to pursue her relationship with Harry, due to the country’s strict pet laws.

“[Bogart] is a little rescue mutt from SPOT in L.A. and is 9 months old. He’s adorable,” the “Archetypes” podcast host previously told BuzzFeed in July 2013. “Ellen DeGeneres was there when I was looking at the time and told me I had to take him home. So I did.”

Amid Meghan’s U.K. move, Bogart remained stateside with one of the former actress’ pals, while Guy stayed by her side. The BetterUp CIO and the Daters’ Handbook star eventually moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior royals, expanding their furry family with Pula and Mia .

