ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Pelicans On the Fence in ESPN's Future Power Ranking

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN6Da_0iozEUis00

ESPN's Future Power Rankings measures roster, ownership, and executive direction but ranks the New Orleans Pelicans as a middle-of-the-road franchise.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 to start the 2022-23 season and have pulled out one big divisional win without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram . Willie Green looks like a top-10 caliber head coach and the front office foundation looks set for the next decade.

Despite all the evidence pointing to an extended championship window, ESPN's Future Power Rankings forecasts the New Orleans Pelicans as a middle-of-the-road franchise.

ESPN's Futures Rankings is based on a measurement of coaching talent, ownership stability, and executive direction as well as the current roster. The most current rankings are broken into five categories (players, management, money, draft, and market) and are a "projection of the on-court success expected for each team over the next three seasons: 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25."

ESPN does give the front office credit for assembling a top-10 roster (10th) and draft war chest (7th). The Pelicans are docked for playing in a small market (21st) but at least the fanbase is given credit so the franchise is not in the bottom third of the NBA in that category. However, ESPN's calculations have New Orleans ranked 27th in the Money part of the spread sheet.

That's just laughable, as Gayle Benson is one of the most committed, engaged, and well-financed owners in the association. She attends road games, preseason games in Birmingham, and is active in ownership meetings while being a leading voice for the NBA Foundation, and that's just what makes the headlines.

Benson is the 15th richest NBA owner, with a net worth of almost $4 billion. The bottom six owners combined (Spurs, Thunder, Celtics, Suns, Lakers, Kings) barely touch Benson's overall wealth. The roster and draft assets also seem to be under appreciated.

The Pelicans are a top-6 seed championship hopefully out west with a very young roster and only Oklahoma City and perhaps Utah can lay claim to a more substantial draft savings account. ESPN has San Antonio, Houston, Indiana, and Orlando also ahead of the Pelicans in the draft category, who are closer to the Knicks according to ESPN's poll.

Management was ranked 15th. Middle of the road. ESPN is on the fence when it comes to grading David Griffin, Swin Cash, Trajan Langdon, and Aaron Nelson even though the roster and draft rankings are top-10 worthy. However, it's not something this franchise is worried about.

Brandon Ingram has stressed this team does not worry about outside noise. They are busy dancing to their own beat to meet their goals, not worrying about measuring up to outside expectations.

For comparison, the Memphis Grizzlies top these ESPN Futures rankings. The LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaulkee Bucks round out the top five. Philadelphia, Miami, Toronto, Denver, and Phoenix are just ahead of New Orleans in 11th overall. Those same ten teams are in the mix for the best odds to win the NBA Finals, and have been for years in most cases.

This deep team has picked up from where they left off in the playoffs and are showing they belong in the conversation. For every media personality still on the fence, there are several that see what is being built in the Big Easy. Ryen Russillo is just the latest to opine, "I don't know if anyone can go as deep as (the New Orleans Pelicans.)"

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vibe

Jewish Fans Respond To Kyrie Irving With “Fight Antisemitism” Shirts At Nets Game

A group of Jewish protesters had a message for Kyrie Irving during the Brooklyn Nets versus Indiana Pacers basketball game on Monday night (Oct. 31). While sitting courtside, the troop wore yarmulkes and “fight antisemitism” T-shirts in response to Irving‘s latest tweets and commentary about the controversial term. The eight-person group sat near the Pacers bench, wearing the visibly noticeable shirts as Irving played. A few made piercing eye contact with the Nets’ point guard. According to the New York Post, Irving acknowledged the group of seven by giving them a thumbs up, although one of the members perceived his gesture...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Panthers, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Jason La Canfora believes that the Panthers would love to move QB Baker Mayfield prior to the deadline. However, even if Mayfield were to restructure his contract, it would likely still be too much for a team. According to Albert Breer, the Rams have made a substantial offer for Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders addresses question about offers from bigger schools

As long as Deion Sanders keeps winning at Jackson State, he will continue to be linked to Power 5 jobs. Not even Sanders is hiding that reality. Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday and was asked about potentially receiving interest from FBS schools. The Jackson State head coach made clear he had no plans to leave his current job. But he was also upfront about his willingness to at least listen to other opportunities.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tina Howell

Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.
OPELOUSAS, LA
thecomeback.com

Alvin Kamara set a NFL record after bulldozing through a crowd of defenders for a TD

New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara has been a remarkable performer for that franchise since their selection of him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft (67th overall). Kamara has shown off great ability as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield; in each of his full NFL seasons to date, he’s played at least 13 regular season games and recorded more than 700 rushing yards and more than 400 receiving yards. And a receiving touchdown for the Saints Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a NFL record for consistent versatility:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum identifies issue for Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M's next move with buyout, contract

Four consecutive losses and counting for Texas A&M put the spotlight on Jimbo Fisher as one of this season's most disappointing coaches across college football as the leader of a program that agreed to a record-setting contract upon his arrival. With Fisher's buyout exceeding $85 million, there's no chance the Aggies can afford to make a move according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who torched the program's disastrous campaign under his watch.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
648
Followers
415
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy