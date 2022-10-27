ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A New York Post Employee Was Fired For Posting Violent, Racist Tweets On The Newspaper's Account

By Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StoUY_0iozETq900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FJFR_0iozETq900
Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Violent and racist content that appeared on the New York Post's website and Twitter account Thursday morning were posted by one of the newspaper's own employees, a company spokesperson said.

The tweets, which were posted just after 9 a.m. and seen by BuzzFeed News, called for the murder of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Others mentioned "slaughtering illegals," joked about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul being "rape[d] and batter[ed]," and called New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is Black, a "fried chicken eating monkey."

Articles on the paper's website were tampered with as well. The headline of an op-ed about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was changed to "We must assassinate AOC for America," and its byline was edited to look like it was by right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444aFa_0iozETq900
Twitter

The offensive posts were deleted shortly after they went up, and the newspaper tweeted that they had been "hacked" and were "investigating the cause."

But an external hack was not, in fact, behind the tweets — it turned out to be a New York Post employee, a spokesperson for the paper later said.

The employee, who was not publicly identified, has been fired.

"The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated," the spokesperson said. "This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts."

Comments / 34

Peace and Love
4d ago

This person had that much hate he didn't give a damn about being fired and why not say who this person was, any other time the Post would be blowing up this person name!

Reply(1)
13
Rick Wright
4d ago

The employee needs to be named. And what he/she did should follow them around so future employers will know who they're dealing with.

Reply(1)
5
Tommy Aquinas
4d ago

I'm not surprised. The NY Post has been a racist rag for years.

Reply(1)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Washington Post belatedly admits that the New York Times wronged James Bennet over that Tom Cotton op-ed

An astute conservative can predict with formulaic accuracy that broadly touted stories circulating on the Right will eventually emerge on the Left. Take the notion that the coronavirus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a result of highly risky (and American-funded) gain-of-function research. What began as serious hypothesis among conservatives, first popularized by Republican Tom Cotton in January 2020, began as an unspeakable conspiracy theory well outside the Overton window of acceptable discourse for liberals and the media. Soon enough, however, it morphed into a tough but worthy open question after the 2020 election. Now, finally, it is considered the most likely explanation for what happened, and even left-wing politicos must begrudgingly accept it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day

A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wingers Duped by Fake Trump Press Release About Elon Musk Takeover

Shortly after news broke that Elon Musk had taken over Twitter and purged executives from the company, a bogus Donald Trump press release began circulating on the platform. Truth Social CEO and former Rep. Devin Nunes responded to the fake graphic, which hailed the deal and promised a Trump return to Twitter, by writing on Truth Social that the press release was “fake news.” One of the early promoters of the fake Trump statement was right-wing pundit Dinesh D’Souza, whose tweet as of Friday morning was deleted after accumulating more than 13,000 likes. Other MAGA-world pundits also got tripped up by the fake statement, including Brandon Straka, Robby Starbuck, and Fox News’ Leo Terrell. One of the telltale signs that the statement was fake was the use of a random em-dash (Trump releases traditionally use commas) and the omission of random capital letters. The MSNBC program Alex Wagner Tonight also got duped by the edited graphic. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. In a Truth Social post on Friday morning, Trump encouraged Musk to rid Twitter of bots and fake accounts while adding, “I LOVE TRUTH!”
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
MarketRealist

Fox News' Co-Anchor John Roberts Has Another Health Scare — Update

Fox News co-anchor John Roberts was missing in action at the beginning of October 2022 and it appears his absence may have been attributed to another health issue. At the beginning of 2022, the journalist revealed that he had a pacemaker implanted after having been hospitalized for a heart procedure, reports USA Today.
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
crowdfundinsider.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies

Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
TheDailyBeast

Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson

After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
ARIZONA STATE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy