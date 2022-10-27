Read full article on original website
EW.com
Laura Dern made a sneaky cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere
The season 2 premiere of The White Lotus on Sunday featured some surprise cameos from creator Mike White's previous collaborators. You already know about the former Survivor: David vs. Goliath contestants who showed up in the opening minutes, but perhaps that voice on the phone later in the episode sounded familiar as well. Worry no longer: EW has confirmed that it was indeed Laura Dern who provided that profanity-filled bit of voice acting.
EW.com
The Winchesters star Bianca Kajlich talks ditching Millie's coveralls to join a hunt
Millie Winchester (Bianca Kajlich) is getting in on the hunt. In this week's episode of The Winchesters, John's (Drake Rodger) mom is leaving her coveralls behind as she teams up with Mary (Meg Donnelly) and company to help save her son from a monster. EW spoke with Kajlich about Millie's growing involvement and her experience joining the Supernatural universe.
EW.com
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce says new season isn't disrespectful to the royal family
Jonathan Pryce is defending The Crown amid criticism that Netflix's royal drama is "exploitative" and "inaccurate." The veteran actor, who plays the late Prince Philip in the upcoming fifth season, tells EW that he wouldn't have agreed to participate in the show if he thought it contained "any hint of disrespect or anything unjust towards the royal family."
EW.com
The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume
Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
In Style
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage. On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram....
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
EW.com
Fate: The Winx Saga canceled at Netflix after 2 seasons
The fate of Fate: The Winx Saga has been decided. Netflix's live-action reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which sees a group of fairy friends attend the magical boarding school Alfea together, has been canceled after its second season, showrunner Brian Young confirmed on Tuesday. The news...
EW.com
Ben Platt reflects on Dear Evan Hansen film backlash: 'It was definitely a disappointing experience'
Today's going to be a good day and here's why: Ben Platt is ready to let go of all the drama surrounding the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. The actor, who originated the title role on Broadway back in 2016, admitted that while he was "grateful" for his time in the hit musical, he was wholly unprepared for the "difficult" backlash that both he and the movie received when it was released last year.
EW.com
Yvette Nicole Brown just had a super sneaky Walking Dead cameo
Fans of The Walking Dead may have been a bit confused when they got to the end of Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode and saw the words "Special appearance by Yvette Nicole Brown" pop up on screen… especially considering Yvette Nicole Brown did not appear to appear on screen at any point during the episode. So what gives?
EW.com
Singer and actor Lee Jihan dies in South Korea stampede at 24
Singer and actor Lee Jihan was among the 153 who died in the Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee's agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement: "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon. We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him."
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
EW.com
DC's Stargirl to end with season 3
Another scripted drama on The CW is coming to an end. EW has confirmed that season 3 of the superhero DC's Stargirl, which has been airing since August, will be the show's last. "Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor,...
EW.com
Anne Hathaway teases her 'tempting' idea for Devil Wears Prada sequel, or 'they could relaunch it'
One thing that's harder to get than 10 or 15 skirts from Calvin Klein? A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Still, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has a fun idea for what the characters might be up to years later, even if a second film isn't formally in the works.
EW.com
Alfred Molina finds multiple bodies and a town full of secrets in mysterious Three Pines trailer
Things are never as they seem in these supposedly idyllic towns. In Three Pines, a new drama adapted from The Chief Inspector Gamache novels by New York Times best-selling author Louise Penny, Alfred Molina's Armand Gamache is about to learn this the hard way. EW has the exclusive first trailer for the eight-part series, below.
Why ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Director Wanted Anything But a Traditional Irish Music Soundtrack
When “Banshees of Inisherin” filmmaker Martin McDonagh first mentioned the film to composer Carter Burwell, he kept the pitch simple. “It’s about two guys breaking up.” A few years later, McDonagh sent the script over and again, he didn’t preface it with anything. Says Burwell, “He wanted my opinion because it involved on-screen music. Brendan [Gleenson’s] character, Colm, plays a fiddle.” Set in a quaint Irish coastal town, the story revolves around Colin Farrell as Padraic and Colm. After years of friendship, Colm decides he simply doesn’t want to be friends with Pádraic anymore, but there’s also a theme of violence —...
EW.com
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby takes us through his pop-culture hot takes, from A to Z
Fans of Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby know what they're singing up for when they take one of his cycling rides: unfiltered takes on, well, just about everything. From The Little Mermaid's King Triton ("a hot daddy that I wouldn't mind being part of my world") to kitten heels (they "need to go away immediately — either give me a flat or give me a stiletto, I don't like things in the middle"), the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn't hold back on bon mots while leading a workout.
EW.com
Black Adam holds rock-solid against stiff, spooky competition for second week atop weekend box office
Even at the height of Spooky Season, movie audiences chose thrills over chills, with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam holding onto the top spot at the box office for a second week in a row with $27.7 million, according to Comscore. The anti-hero tale features the worst kept superhero secret since...
EW.com
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's Wonder Man series
Dr. Manhattan, meet Wonder Man. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is adding yet another comic book character to his resume, EW has learned. The Emmy-winning actor is in talks to star in Wonder Man, the upcoming Disney+ series about the classic Marvel character. Abdul-Mateen, of course, is no stranger to big-budget comic...
EW.com
Julie Andrews on how her new book explores the origins of The Sound of Music classic 'Do, Re, Mi'
Though one of The Sound of Music's most iconic songs, Julie Andrews didn't know the true origins of "Do, Re, Mi" when she sang it to the Von Trapp clan all those years ago. In fact, it wasn't until her grandchild was taking music lessons almost 15 years ago that she and her daughter, author Emma Walton Hamilton, discovered that the musical scale behind the famous song was created nearly a thousand years ago by a monk named Guido d'Arezzo. Once they found out, Hamilton recalls, "We just were fascinated and we held onto the idea."
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
