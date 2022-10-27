ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 2

kilwaukee
4d ago

the media will do anything to stretch out a story and who cares what she has to think she's the one who bailed them out of jail numerous times she should be sentenced as well and he should be getting the death penalty

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate shooting of girl, 13

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday afternoon near Sherman Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue, according to Milwaukee police. Both Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office initially reported the teen had been shot in Washington Park around 5 p.m. But Milwaukee police say additional information helped them determine the shooting actually happened earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Judge schedules sentencing for Darrell Brooks on Nov. 15 and 16

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks was in court Monday afternoon to find out when his sentencing hearing will take place. Brooks was convicted Thursday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November. Those charges included six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Jennifer Dorow started...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings

MILWAUKEE, WI (November 1, 2022) – Starting November 15, 2022, journalist Mallory Anderson will be joining ‘WISN 12 News This Morning.’ On weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., Anderson will be the station’s new live desk anchor. She will be an integral part of the morning team that includes main co-anchors Diana Gutiérrez and Gerron Jordan, Milwaukee’s morning meteorologist Lindsey Slater, and Matt Salemme in News Chopper 12.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack

WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MPD, union, city craft plan to replace 'defective' officer guns

MILWAUKEE — More than two years after a Milwaukee Police officer's gun would be the first of three to reportedly fire without anyone pulling the trigger, the department agreed to a plan to replace the sidearms many officers deem defective and dangerous. Flanked by Milwaukee Police Association President Andy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital

(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
CBS 58

MCSO: 3 arrested after date ends in carjacking, crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after they say a date ended in a carjacking and crash. MCSO officials say the carjacking victim met a 25-year-old woman on a dating app. After meeting, the woman stole his Jeep at gunpoint and picked up a couple friends.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Mother and baby injured in Milwaukee hit-and-run while trick-or-treating

MILWAUKEE — One-year-old Carson Lay's first experience trick-or-treating will be a memorable one for his mom, Linda Scott, but for all the wrong reasons. The two were meeting up with family Saturday night in Milwaukee's Humboldt Park when Scott said a driver hit multiple cars and injured multiple people, including her and her son.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy