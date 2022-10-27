Read full article on original website
kilwaukee
4d ago
the media will do anything to stretch out a story and who cares what she has to think she's the one who bailed them out of jail numerous times she should be sentenced as well and he should be getting the death penalty
2
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
Darrell Brooks trial: Hundreds of fan letters, emails sent to Judge Dorow
The Darrell Brooks trial put Judge Jennifer Dorow in the national spotlight. That spotlight came with hundreds of letters, emails, and gifts from viewers across the country.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Waukesha parade trial: Judge sets sentencing date for Darrell Brooks after repeated interruptions
Last week, a jury convicted Darrell Brooks on 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate shooting of girl, 13
MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday afternoon near Sherman Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue, according to Milwaukee police. Both Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office initially reported the teen had been shot in Washington Park around 5 p.m. But Milwaukee police say additional information helped them determine the shooting actually happened earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m.
wisconsinrightnow.com
ON THE LAM: Paroled Killer Executed Mother of 6 with Shotgun Blast to Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #52
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Alvin Jenkins was one of them. His release was discretionary. 52nd in the series.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
WISN
Judge schedules sentencing for Darrell Brooks on Nov. 15 and 16
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks was in court Monday afternoon to find out when his sentencing hearing will take place. Brooks was convicted Thursday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November. Those charges included six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Jennifer Dorow started...
WISN
WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings
MILWAUKEE, WI (November 1, 2022) – Starting November 15, 2022, journalist Mallory Anderson will be joining ‘WISN 12 News This Morning.’ On weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., Anderson will be the station’s new live desk anchor. She will be an integral part of the morning team that includes main co-anchors Diana Gutiérrez and Gerron Jordan, Milwaukee’s morning meteorologist Lindsey Slater, and Matt Salemme in News Chopper 12.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
WISN
MPD, union, city craft plan to replace 'defective' officer guns
MILWAUKEE — More than two years after a Milwaukee Police officer's gun would be the first of three to reportedly fire without anyone pulling the trigger, the department agreed to a plan to replace the sidearms many officers deem defective and dangerous. Flanked by Milwaukee Police Association President Andy...
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
Fox11online.com
Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital
(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
CBS 58
MCSO: 3 arrested after date ends in carjacking, crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after they say a date ended in a carjacking and crash. MCSO officials say the carjacking victim met a 25-year-old woman on a dating app. After meeting, the woman stole his Jeep at gunpoint and picked up a couple friends.
WISN
Mother and baby injured in Milwaukee hit-and-run while trick-or-treating
MILWAUKEE — One-year-old Carson Lay's first experience trick-or-treating will be a memorable one for his mom, Linda Scott, but for all the wrong reasons. The two were meeting up with family Saturday night in Milwaukee's Humboldt Park when Scott said a driver hit multiple cars and injured multiple people, including her and her son.
Comments / 2