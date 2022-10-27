Read full article on original website
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
ABC6.com
Bridge replacement to impact Route 37 in Cranston this November
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Traffic will be impacted over two weekends in Cranston as crews will be replacing bridge decks on Route 37 this month. Crews will be replacing the bridge deck on Route 37 at the Pontiac Avenue exit on the westbound side Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 and the eastbound side the following weekend.
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
ABC6.com
Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
ecori.org
High Levels of PFAS in Warwick’s Spring Pond Likely Symptom of Other R.I. Contamination
WARWICK, R.I. — At Spring Green Pond, the quacking and flapping of ducks mixed with the roaring of jet engines from nearby T. F. Green International Airport and the rush of cars on Warwick Avenue. Recent testing showed this pocket of nature enveloped by a busy commercial and industrial...
RIPTA bus involved in Newport crash
The crash happened around noon Monday where Admiral Kalbfus Road meets West Main Road.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement
Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayoral Candidate Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick addresses six hot town issues
Candidate for Johnston Mayor, Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick's answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. "Worrying about the increased traffic in Town is akin to closing the barn door once the horse gets out. The traffic in Johnston is of great concern to anyone who travels its roads. Anyone who travels Hartford Avenue can attest to that. The intersection of Hartford and Atwood Avenues are always congested. A lot has to do with the increase of businesses and construction. More and more traffic is now on secondary roads and still traffic stops. There are many places where two lanes suddenly become one. The good news is the Town Comprehensive Plan is finally being addressed, as the old one expired in 2007. There will be a presentation on November 1 before the Planning Board. This plan will create guidelines for future development and hopefully present ways to keep things moving more smoothly."
Tiverton road to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT announced the bridge that carries the roadway over the Sin and Flesh Brook will be closed beginning the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
GoLocalProv
Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
