Candidate for Johnston Mayor, Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick's answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. "Worrying about the increased traffic in Town is akin to closing the barn door once the horse gets out. The traffic in Johnston is of great concern to anyone who travels its roads. Anyone who travels Hartford Avenue can attest to that. The intersection of Hartford and Atwood Avenues are always congested. A lot has to do with the increase of businesses and construction. More and more traffic is now on secondary roads and still traffic stops. There are many places where two lanes suddenly become one. The good news is the Town Comprehensive Plan is finally being addressed, as the old one expired in 2007. There will be a presentation on November 1 before the Planning Board. This plan will create guidelines for future development and hopefully present ways to keep things moving more smoothly."

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO