Newport, RI

foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Bridge replacement to impact Route 37 in Cranston this November

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Traffic will be impacted over two weekends in Cranston as crews will be replacing bridge decks on Route 37 this month. Crews will be replacing the bridge deck on Route 37 at the Pontiac Avenue exit on the westbound side Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 and the eastbound side the following weekend.
CRANSTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford

At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
CRANSTON, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayoral Candidate Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick addresses six hot town issues

Candidate for Johnston Mayor, Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick's answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. "Worrying about the increased traffic in Town is akin to closing the barn door once the horse gets out. The traffic in Johnston is of great concern to anyone who travels its roads. Anyone who travels Hartford Avenue can attest to that. The intersection of Hartford and Atwood Avenues are always congested. A lot has to do with the increase of businesses and construction. More and more traffic is now on secondary roads and still traffic stops. There are many places where two lanes suddenly become one. The good news is the Town Comprehensive Plan is finally being addressed, as the old one expired in 2007. There will be a presentation on November 1 before the Planning Board. This plan will create guidelines for future development and hopefully present ways to keep things moving more smoothly."
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
PROVIDENCE, RI

