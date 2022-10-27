Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Has Unforgivable Curses, But There's One Catch
Hogwarts Legacy -- the new Harry Potter game coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X next year -- will have Unforgivable Curses, including Imperio, which allows the caster to control another's actions. It remains unclear how the dynamic of using Unforgiveable Curses will work with the gameplay of the game, but they've been confirmed. However, for Hogwarts Legacy, the developers have made a small tweak to the Imperio spell specifically.
ComicBook
PlayStation's Latest Release on PC Seemingly Bombs
It looks like the latest game that PlayStation has released on PC platforms has been a dud. For the most part, 2022 has been a very strong year for PlayStation when it comes to PC releases. The publisher got off to a strong start when it brought God of War to PC in January and only proved to reach an even larger audience with the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man at the end of the summer. And while PlayStation could still have a strong close to 2022 with the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC later this month, it looks like the company's latest release has been less-than-stellar.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
PlayStation Plus’ latest free game is a must-play for subscribers
It was debatable, back when the overhaul of PlayStation Plus was rolled out in June, whether or not upgrading to the new, pricier Extra or Premium tiers was actually worth it. The two boasted some excellent game libraries even at launch, but with extremely popular titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Horizon Zero Dawn making up a large portion of the collection, they tended to be more exciting for people totally new to PlayStation, rather than dedicated, longtime fans.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Finale Spurs Debate Over Its Title
Pokemon wowed the fandom some time ago when word of its latest series went live. After a stint in Alola, Ash Ketchum made a big jump when he became the star of Pokemon Journeys. The inventive series may have its problems, but it respected Ash's skill as a trainer all while turning him into a mentor of sorts. That reputation is clearer than ever thanks to Ash's ongoing match with Leon, and now? Well, the show has sparked big questions, and it is all thanks to its finale title.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Developer Reportedly Cancels New Game
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal has reportedly canceled a new game. Eidos Montreal is one of the industry's best developers as they routinely provide rich gameplay experiences and combine them with high-quality writing to create some truly fantastic games. The developer is responsible for the beloved RPG series, Deus Ex, which has been on hiatus for quite some time now. Following the developer's work on that series, it shifted to adapt Guardians of the Galaxy as part of Marvel's recent initiative to get AAA teams on some of its biggest properties. Although the game wasn't a commercial success, it was a hit with critics and fans, many of whom praised it for its stylish gameplay, hilarious dialogue, and emotional story.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Season 15 Makes Long Overdue Change to the Game
Apex Legends Season 15 is live today and it makes a long-awaited change that players on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been asking Respawn Entertainment to implement for a while. The Season 15 patch is substantial and thus this change is going a little under the radar. That said, as of Season 15, players can now test legends in the Firing Range before they buy them.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases Denji's Dream Will Come True
Chainsaw Man is working through the first few episodes of its premiere anime season, and the newest episode of the series came to an end with the surprising tease that Denji's main dream will be coming true very soon. The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to a much different type of main character than seen in other action anime as Denji doesn't really fight for some grand goal like saving the world. Wanting instead to live a better life and maybe even getting to fondle a woman's chest, Denji isn't on the same page as those fighting devils around him.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Levels Up Koda's Power in Emotional New Scene
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 371 to follow! My Hero Academia has kicked off a new phase of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series has leveled up Koji Koda's power in an emotional new scene. Izuku Midoriya might currently be focusing his efforts on taking down Tomura Shigaraki as fast as possible on the floating U.A. Academy battlefield, but it is only one of the many scattered battles taking place in the war. As the latest chapters have demonstrated, the Heteromorphs have mounted a huge assault as they are finally fed up about their treatment.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Fans Perfect Star Platinum
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced more stans than anime fans can count at this point, with the ethereal beings first introduced in the third story arc of the series, Stardust Crusaders. Arguably, the most recognizable Stand among the many that have sprung from the mind of Hirohiko Araki is Jotaro Kujo's, aka Star Platinum. While first introduced as a Stand that could deliver machine gun-like blows to an opponent, Jotaro would eventually help Star Platinum become quite the powerhouse and one fan has perfectly brought it to life.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
ComicBook
Vinland Saga Director Critiques Anime's Lack of Creativity
Vinland Saga is a major player in 2023's winter season, as the second season following Thorfinn and his fellow Vikings is a highly anticipated comeback in the medium. While the brutal anime's return has certainly made its fair share of headlines before new episodes arrive on the small screen, the director of the upcoming second season, Shuhei Yabuta, shared controversial thoughts on the anime industry and how the Eastern medium is lacking in the "creativity department".
ComicBook
New Fable 4 Update Has Some Good News for Xbox Fans
A new Fable update has some news for Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Unfortunately, the update isn't straight from Playground Games or Xbox, but an employee of both. And unfortunately, it does not have any information about when it will release or when a proper reveal trailer will be released, but it is good news for those who like narrative-driven games.
