Beloit, WI

Beloit Culver’s drive-thru robbery attempt is similar to others, police say

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say an attempted robbery at a Culver’s drive-thru window Wednesday night bears the hallmarks of similar incidents in southern Wisconsin.

According to police, no one was injured in Wednesday night’s robbery attempt, which happened at 7:44 p.m. at the location at 2676 Cranston Road.

Police said the incident was similar to others reported at Culver’s restaurants in Wisconsin cities.

On October 6th , Janesville Police said a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep passed a note to employees at the Culvers located at 2633 Milton Avenue, demanding money, but an employee shut the drive-thru window and the suspect drove off.

A similar incident was reported at a Culver’s in Mequon on October 10th, according to WITI . The suspect in that crime was described as a white man in his 30s or early 40s with black hair and a buzz cut, wearing a gray hoodie and a COVID mask. He demanded money from the drive-thru and left with an undisclosed amount, police said.

In Lake Mills, a suspect pulled into the drive-thru of the location in the 100 block of Tyranena Park Road on September 26th and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, he drove off.

The Lake Mills Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook .

Lake Mills Police Department

In that incident, Lake Mills Police said the suspect, who was driving a red Jeep Wrangler with a hard top, said he had a gun but did not produce one.

Beloit Police did not release a description of the suspect in the latest robbery attempt.

