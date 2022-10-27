ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County

PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman dies in Monday’s shooting on I-24 in Robertson Co.

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 near Maxey Road were closed in both directions on Monday night while law enforcement agents investigated a deadly shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller, of Nashville, died as a result of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 injured after crash involving tanker, semi on I-24

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville firefighters responded Tuesday to a crash on Interstate 24 West involving two semi-tractor trailers. The crash happened near Exit 1 in Clarksville. I-24 West is currently shut down near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. Traffic is being diverted...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier

A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Local restaurant’s missing trailer found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent break-in at a Bellevue restaurant left employees without a trailer, until now. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the local restaurant “It’z A Philly Thing” was broken into and stolen from. The restaurant’s operation manager Desmon Tanner reported that the thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage to their equipment, and stole money and their food trailer.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
NASHVILLE, TN

Community Policy