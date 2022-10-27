Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Nashville woman killed in shooting on Interstate 24, drivers stuck over 6 hours during investigation
Update, 9 a.m.: The TBI has identified the woman killed on I-24 Monday night as Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville. The TBI asks anyone who was driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 at around 5:45 or 6 p.m. in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance involving a black Charger to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
WSMV
Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County
PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
WSMV
Nashville woman dies in Monday’s shooting on I-24 in Robertson Co.
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 near Maxey Road were closed in both directions on Monday night while law enforcement agents investigated a deadly shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller, of Nashville, died as a result of the...
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
Man arrested after attempted robbery at Hendersonville gas station
A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville.
WSMV
1 injured after crash involving tanker, semi on I-24
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville firefighters responded Tuesday to a crash on Interstate 24 West involving two semi-tractor trailers. The crash happened near Exit 1 in Clarksville. I-24 West is currently shut down near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. Traffic is being diverted...
Woman faces felony charges after apparent road rage in Nashville
A woman was charged with felony aggravated assault after what appeared to be a road rage incident in Nashville.
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
3 injured in Gallatin apartment shooting
One adult and one juvenile were injured in a shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments in Gallatin Sunday.
Neighbors concerned with East Nashville short term rental after shooting at Halloween party
A Halloween party turned into chaos in East Nashville after gunshots rang out, sending a 14-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
WSMV
Local restaurant’s missing trailer found
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent break-in at a Bellevue restaurant left employees without a trailer, until now. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the local restaurant “It’z A Philly Thing” was broken into and stolen from. The restaurant’s operation manager Desmon Tanner reported that the thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage to their equipment, and stole money and their food trailer.
WSMV
Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
