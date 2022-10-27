Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study examines strategies to recover from weight regain
Science shows that weight regain over time is common, but a new study—co-authored by a Cal Poly faculty member—has gathered new data on effective strategies to recover from weight regain. Suzanne Phelan—director of Cal Poly's Center for Health Research and a professor of kinesiology and public health in...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
MedicalXpress
Study offers new insights into genetic mutations in autism disorders and points to possible treatments
Findings from a new study published in Cell Reports, involving a collaborative effort between researchers at the Luikart Laboratory at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine and the Weston Laboratory at the University of Vermont, are providing further insight into the neurobiological basis of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and pointing to possible treatments.
MedicalXpress
TikTok perpetuates toxic diet culture among teens and young adults, study finds
New research from the University of Vermont finds the most viewed content on TikTok relating to food, nutrition and weight perpetuates a toxic diet culture among teens and young adults and that expert voices are largely missing from the conversation. Published today in PLOS One, the study found weight-normative messaging,...
MedicalXpress
Treated or untreated, COVID symptoms can ease and then return, study finds
Nearly everyone has heard of Paxlovid rebound, where COVID-19 symptoms return after taking the antiviral and then feeling better. It even happened to President Joe Biden. But new research shows it also happens to patients who don't take the medication. "Our study suggests that people can experience rebound of symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Young adults who experienced intimate partner violence may face higher cardiac risks later
Experiencing a violent encounter even once with an intimate partner or family member may increase a young adult's risk of having a heart attack, stroke or a heart failure hospitalization years later, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Heart disease death rates spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, erasing years of progress
U.S. deaths from heart disease spiked in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a steady decline from 2010 to 2019, reversing a public health success, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Study: First-degree relatives of patients with NAFLD are at risk of liver disease
Approximately one-fourth of the general population worldwide has nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, known as NAFLD, an umbrella term for a range of liver conditions affecting people who drink little to no alcohol. NAFLD can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure. In a new study, researchers at the University...
MedicalXpress
Can common infections trigger lifelong health conditions? It's possible, new studies suggest
In most people, norovirus causes a few days of misery spent in the bathroom and then is quickly forgotten. Epstein-Barr virus can pass without any indication at all. And many people shrug off COVID-19. But a growing body of research suggests that in some unlucky few, the immune system overreacts...
MedicalXpress
How low-cost earbuds can make newborn hearing screening accessible
Newborns across the United States are screened to check for hearing loss. This test is important because it helps families better understand their child's health, but it's often not accessible to children in other countries because the screening device is expensive. A team led by researchers at the University of...
MedicalXpress
Hormonal therapy won't prevent chronic ills after menopause: Expert panel
Experts are once again advising doctors and women against using menopausal hormone therapy to ward off chronic diseases—20 years after a landmark trial dashed those hopes. In updated recommendations, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is reiterating its past advice on menopausal hormone therapy: It should not be prescribed as a way to reduce the risks of heart disease, stroke or any other chronic health condition.
MedicalXpress
My snoring is waking up my partner. Apart from a CPAP machine, what are the options?
Snoring happens when the muscles and tissues that surround the upper airway (at the back of the nose to the throat region) vibrate during sleep. Snoring can disturb your bed partner's sleep, and it can be a symptom of the most common sleep-related breathing disorder, obstructive sleep apnea. Untreated sleep...
MedicalXpress
People who vape had worrisome changes in cardiovascular function, even as young adults
Adults who regularly used electronic nicotine delivery devices, or e-cigarettes, displayed worrisome changes in heart and blood vessel function and performed significantly worse on exercise stress testing than people who did not use any nicotine products, according to two separate analyses of preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
How gut bacteria influence the effects of cocaine in mice
Common gut bacteria can enhance the effects of cocaine in mice, researchers report November 1 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. Their study demonstrates how cocaine use supports the growth of the bacteria, which in turn eat up a chemical, glycine, that contributes to normal brain function. As levels of glycine become depleted, mice exhibit a higher response to the drug with behavior abnormalities, such as significantly increasing drug-induced locomotion and seeking behaviors.
MedicalXpress
Recognizing signs of overdose earlier leads to better health and social outcomes, study finds
Knowing the clients who inject drugs in Sydney's only injecting center gives staff a better chance to deliver more suitable overdose treatment. A personalized approach to managing overdoses at Sydney's only Medically Supervised Injecting Center (MSIC) has ensured better outcomes to its clients' long-term health, a study by UNSW Sydney and Western Sydney University criminologists has found.
MedicalXpress
Study in mice provides insight into how brain activity is fine-tuned across the sleep-wake cycle
Using a mouse model, researchers have discovered a new daily rhythm in a type of synapse that dampens brain activity. Known as inhibitory synapses, these neural connections are rebalanced so that we can consolidate new information into long-lasting memories during sleep. The findings, published in PLOS Biology, may help explain how subtle synaptic changes enhance memory in humans. The study was led by researchers at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress
Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
MedicalXpress
Cold homes increase the risk of severe mental health problems—new study
Concerns about fuel poverty and people not being able to heat their homes adequately are not new in the UK, but these worries have been heightened by significant increases in energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis. And as winter approaches, things are about to get a lot worse. Despite a...
MedicalXpress
Developing a better understanding of the development of intestinal diseases
Humans have just as many microbes in their microbiota as there are cells in the body, and most of these are in the large intestine (colon). They are an important part of our "digestion" because they can harvest energy from many foods that evade our digestive enzymes. Unfortunately, while it is easy to collect fecal samples, it has been largely impossible to study the lower small intestine because this can only be reached during a surgical operation or after purging the intestinal contents to allow safe passage of an endoscope.
Comments / 0