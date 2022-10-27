ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29m4sp_0ioz9ulC00

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday.

Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sheffield, according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

A northbound minivan occupied by seven people collided with a southbound pickup truck with just a driver, authorities said.

Six people in the minivan attended the University of New Haven and one attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, according to the district attorney’s office.

The three people who died at the scene were identified by prosecutors as Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27; Pavani Gullapally, 22; and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22. The four people who were in the van who survived were all 22 or 23.

Goda was studying for his master’s in computer science at Sacred Heart, the university confirmed.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to Prem’s family, friends and those of you who knew him,” Dean Catherine McCabe of the school’s college of business and technology said in a statement.

Patamsetti was a business analytics graduate student and Gullapally was a civil engineering graduate student, New Haven Dean of Students Ophelie Rowe-Allen said in a statement.

The driver of the truck was a 46-year-old local man.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNAW 94.7

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident

(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
ASHFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million

As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say

A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
COLONIE, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy