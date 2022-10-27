Read full article on original website
Talking the Fort Rucker Community Spouses' Club Annual Bazaar
Holmes County students Railee Loost and Alijah Dorsla join News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about a haunted house that will benefit their school's graduation. Julie Gonzalez with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank joins News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the Miracle on Foster Food Drive, with school applications opening today.
Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing’s 2022 Landlord Symposium will look at attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords in the Wiregrass area. The event, happening Thursday, November 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton (2740 Ross Clark Circle) and hosted by Dothan Housing’s Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner, will include several panelists of landlords, educational and real estate professionals, non-profit leaders, and shining stars in the affordable housing industry who will offer their insight leasing through the Section 8 HCV Program. Along with answering questions, there will also be networking opportunities with all the panelists.
Registration begins in the Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 16th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,370 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts...
ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage
ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage
Legal Talk Tuesday: Camp Lejeune
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss Camp Lejeune. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - No one thought CornDodgers Farm would turn into the hot commodity it is. Not even owner Amanda Knight. “There are days that I sit out here and look around and think 14 years ago I never saw this,” said Knight. “Even after we started the first couple of years.”
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. John Cohen, former Mississippi State athletic director, has been appointed AD for the Tigers. Trump supporter pleaded guilty...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped in a win in the 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest. McLin’s Restaurant of Daleville, AL won both the People’s Choice and Judge’s pick divisions, making them the overall winner of the contest.
Pet of the Week: Amazing Ace!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter joins us with another ‘Ace’ up their sleeve in this week’s Pet of the Week. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter introduces the News 4 Live at Lunch crew to Ace, a 3 month old male orange and white tabby kitten.
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses,...
Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for Week 10 Player of the Week:. Cal Knighton (Abbeville Christian) - 3 touchdown passes. Brayden Hardy (Rehobeth) - 259 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Brodie Campbell (Slocomb) - 114 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interception, and 1 blocked punt. Terry Davis...
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Dothan pediatrician shares action plan for parents regarding RSV symptoms
Dothan pediatrician shares action plan for parents regarding RSV symptoms
Bryan Harsin out at Auburn
Bryan Harsin out at Auburn
Dothan Police talk Halloween safety ahead of Trick or Treating
Dothan Police talk Halloween safety ahead of Trick or Treating
Dothan man seeks insurrection sentence delay
Dothan man seeks insurrection sentence delay
Moderate crash in Coffee County causes lane blockages
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash that caused delay on East Park Avenue outside of Enterprise has been cleared. No further information is available at this time. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A moderate crash that occurred on Tuesday morning just outside of Enterprise is causing traffic delays at this time.
