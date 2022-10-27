PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

