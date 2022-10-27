ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

Woman arrested for 2nd time after husband dies a month after injury

A Georgia woman is back in jail after previously having a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County. Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested after her husband was shot on Sept. 18. Ferguson Hinds called 911 stating she shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing. When officers arrived, they found the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds leaning over the armrest of the couple’s vehicle.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Associated Press

Witness: Cop had ‘upper hand’ before killing Black motorist

A Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist “always had the upper hand” during a physical struggle that preceded the shooting, a witness testified Thursday. A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began hearing evidence to determine if Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second-degree murder in the April death of Patrick Lyoya. The legal standard at this stage is probable cause, a low threshold.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US

It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
RALEIGH, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart

No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
FERGUSON, MO
WUSA9

Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
WILSON, NC
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WUSA9

Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy