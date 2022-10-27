Read full article on original website
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over Typo On His Paycheck: Police
Employers refused to issue a new paycheck unless he returned the one with the typo, which the employee had ripped up in frustration.
21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.
TMZ.com
Police Officer Who Shot Driver at McDonald's Surrendered, Charged with Felonies
The cop who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a San Antonio McDonald's has surrendered to authorities and has been charged with 2 felonies ... this as Cantu fights for his life. 25-year-old rookie police officer James Brennand has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer.
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
Woman arrested for 2nd time after husband dies a month after injury
A Georgia woman is back in jail after previously having a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County. Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested after her husband was shot on Sept. 18. Ferguson Hinds called 911 stating she shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing. When officers arrived, they found the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds leaning over the armrest of the couple’s vehicle.
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Neighbor saves abused twins after they knock on her door
There’s a happy ending to a horrible situation, thanks to a neighbor who answered her door and saved two abused teens in the Houston area.
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Witness: Cop had ‘upper hand’ before killing Black motorist
A Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist “always had the upper hand” during a physical struggle that preceded the shooting, a witness testified Thursday. A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began hearing evidence to determine if Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second-degree murder in the April death of Patrick Lyoya. The legal standard at this stage is probable cause, a low threshold.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US
It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart
No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing infant daughter after heating house with oven
Nearly a year after a Gwinnett County 2-month-old died after an oven was used to heat the house in which she slept, the infant’s mother faces charges in the death and recently had a preliminary hearing in court.
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Baltimore dad pleads with soft-on-crime prosecutors to keep his teenage son in jail: 'Begging for help'
A Baltimore father could face neglect charges for not picking up his son from jail, but he called out the criminal justice system for failing to imprison his son, an accused carjacker.
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
