ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Middle seat lottery: Make the worst seat the best on Virgin Australia

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xj11g_0ioz8Ih900

Virgin Australia is trying to make the worst seat on a flight into the best seat.

The company announced this week that it will be holding a lottery for anyone who sits in the middle seats on some flights, People magazine reported.

The lottery is part of the Virgin’s “Bring on Wonderful” campaign and came about after a social media survey that found that less than 1% of flyers will select the middle seat as their first choice.

The survey found only 0.6% of 7,500 people who participated would take the dreaded seat, CNN reported.

Those who enter the contest can choose to sit in the middle or be assigned the spot from now until April 23. They must upload their details on the Virgin Australia app within 48 hours of the flight’s departure.

The passengers also must be 18 years old and be a member of Velocity Frequent Flyer, CNN reported.

The company will randomly select a winner a week, giving away 26 prizes that include a Virgin Voyages Caribbean cruise and a helicopter pub crawl, People magazine reported.

CNN said that other prizes include Platinum Velocity status for a year, along with a million extra Velocity points, and even a refurbished, themed gallery cart.

The total of all prizes will be AU$230,000, or about $145,000, CNN reported.

Virgin Australia gave all passengers sitting in middle seats on a flight to Adelaide free Virgin Voyages cruises, People magazine reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chris Wondolowski, a 'surreal' life, and the pivotal World Cup miss that still haunts him

Chris Wondolowski knows that the flashbacks are coming. They barge to the front of his brain whenever he hears the word "Belgium," or whenever a pitiless fan reminds him of his shame. They recede as he shuttles two young daughters around his hometown, or beams at their school's Halloween costume parade; but there are "certain triggers," Wondo says, that "send your mind off spinning." And he knows that, as the U.S. men's national team returns to the World Cup for the first time since his miss, the triggers will multiply.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
133K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy