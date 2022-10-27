Read full article on original website
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger
Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
Discriminating against ethnic minority pupils’ hairstyles is now much harder
At just 15 years old, Ruby Williams found herself at centre of a legal battle that would later prove to be a turning point for how equality laws are enforced across the UK in relation to hair texture. As a student at the Urswick school in east London, Williams was...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?
People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
Every payment to help with the cost of living crisis due in November
As the weather finally begins to turn colder, many in the UK will be looking anxiously askance at their energy bills once again.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April and the market turmoil inspired by the recent political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult season.The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet again on 3 November and could further raise interest rates and the Office for...
Black Americans Face Disparities in Heart Failure Treatment
Black adults with end-stage heart failure were administered life-altering therapies about half as often as white adults, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart Failure. Of the 377 patients receiving treatment at an advanced heart failure center, researchers found that 11 of 100 Black adults (11%) and 62 of...
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS 2022 to Highlight Latinos in the Epidemic
This year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2022USCHA)—the nation’s largest annual HIV-related gathering—takes place in person Saturday to Tuesday, October 8 to 11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Organized by NMAC, which views HIV through the lens of race, the conference draws together advocates, researchers, thought leaders,...
Experts Call for Non-Biased Lung Disease Test
In an essay published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, a group of researchers argue that spirometry, the most common lung function test, often fails to detect lung disease in Black patients and urge medical professionals to explore new testing methods for screening for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung diseases.
Communities of Color Hit Hardest by Depression
A new report adds to growing evidence that depression affects people of color in the United States more drastically than others. While depression can affect anyone, Blacks and Latinos and other marginalized groups are more likely to experience more severe symptoms of depression, according to a report from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. They are also less likely to receive treatment for depression.
Why Do African Americans Struggle to Quit Menthol Cigarettes?
A researcher from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Public Health has received a $733,000 K01 career development grant to study the barriers African-Americans who smoke menthol cigarettes face when trying to quit smoking. The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded the grant to Dina M....
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Watch the PBS Special “Ending HIV in America” [VIDEO]
In the 41 years since AIDS was first identified, scientists and public health advocates have made much progress in tackling the HIV epidemic, but many hurdles remain. A new one-hour special from Nova, the documentary science series on PBS, highlights advances in HIV treatment and the obstacles that stand in the way of efforts to stamp out the virus.
Free and Reduced Rate Hotel Stays for Cancer Patients Traveling to Treatment
Lodging expenses can present a significant financial barrier to cancer patients when the most effective treatment requires traveling away from home. To reduce disparities in cancer outcomes and help patients affordably receive the treatment needed, Extended Stay America is renewing its partnership with the American Cancer Society to offer 20,000 free and 40,000 reduced rate nights at more than 760 Extended Stay America locations nationwide.
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
