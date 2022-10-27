ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO searching for convicted sexual predator in the Jacksonville area

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help to locate a convicted sexual predator.

Exavier Clark, 30, is wanted on active warrants for failure to comply with sexual predator requirements, violation of probation for sexual battery on a victim older than 12, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

JSO is encouraging anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts to call 904-630-0500, email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

