Nye County Sheriff’s Office gets custody of hundreds of dogs in alleged animal cruelty case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of dogs rescued in an alleged cruelty case in Nye County a few months ago are now under the authority of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, following a court order.

The sheriff’s office was seeking custody of the dogs so they could be turned over to the ASPCA for continued medical care and behavioral assessments to prepare them for adoption.

ASPCA workers help dogs rescued from an alleged illegal breeding operation in Nye County. (Credit: ASPCA)

“Today’s decision ensures these animals won’t have to go back to a life of potential suffering,” said the ASPCA in a statement released after the court decision Wednesday.

Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins (Credit: NCSO)

Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins were arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges in August after more than 300 dogs were seized from a property in Amargosa Valley. More dogs were later found in Pahrump.

Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers, and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County. (KLAS)

Most of the dogs are Caucasian Shepherds. Capt. David Boruchowitz with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office described the property as an unlicensed breeding facility with extremely dirty living conditions for the animals. Several dead dogs were also found on the property.

The ASPCA has been providing the dogs with care since they were seized. It released the following statement:

The ASPCA is working to transport many of these dogs to a facility outside of Nevada where we provide specialized care for animal victims of cruelty and neglect from all across the country. This facility allows local shelters to focus on their lifesaving work for other animals in their communities while the ASPCA can provide ongoing sheltering, medical and behavioral support for animals rescued from largescale cruelty or neglect cases to better prepare them for adoption. While there is still a long road ahead for these dogs to heal and thrive, our hope is that many can be placed into new, loving homes in the future. ASPCA

