ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Nye County Sheriff’s Office gets custody of hundreds of dogs in alleged animal cruelty case

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of dogs rescued in an alleged cruelty case in Nye County a few months ago are now under the authority of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, following a court order.

READ: ‘There are a lot of dogs in bad condition,’ Officials work to examine 300 dogs in Amargosa Valley outside Las Vegas

The sheriff’s office was seeking custody of the dogs so they could be turned over to the ASPCA for continued medical care and behavioral assessments to prepare them for adoption.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gp4rJ_0ioz7qjE00
    ASPCA workers help dogs rescued from an alleged illegal breeding operation in Nye County. (Credit: ASPCA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333Brd_0ioz7qjE00
    ASPCA workers help dogs rescued from an alleged illegal breeding operation in Nye County. (Credit: ASPCA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePbgx_0ioz7qjE00
    ASPCA workers help dogs rescued from an alleged illegal breeding operation in Nye County. (Credit: ASPCA)

“Today’s decision ensures these animals won’t have to go back to a life of potential suffering,” said the ASPCA in a statement released after the court decision Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4eGe_0ioz7qjE00
Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins (Credit: NCSO)

Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins were arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges in August after more than 300 dogs were seized from a property in Amargosa Valley. More dogs were later found in Pahrump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blFMl_0ioz7qjE00
Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers, and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County. (KLAS)

Most of the dogs are Caucasian Shepherds. Capt. David Boruchowitz with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office described the property as an unlicensed breeding facility with extremely dirty living conditions for the animals. Several dead dogs were also found on the property.

READ: Nye County Sheriff’s Office discovers ‘several bodies of dogs’ in Amargosa Valley

The ASPCA has been providing the dogs with care since they were seized. It released the following statement:

The ASPCA is working to transport many of these dogs to a facility outside of Nevada where we provide specialized care for animal victims of cruelty and neglect from all across the country. This facility allows local shelters to focus on their lifesaving work for other animals in their communities while the ASPCA can provide ongoing sheltering, medical and behavioral support for animals rescued from largescale cruelty or neglect cases to better prepare them for adoption. While there is still a long road ahead for these dogs to heal and thrive, our hope is that many can be placed into new, loving homes in the future.

ASPCA

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

‘They should trust the process,’ Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over

Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count. "Our first day was a little rough as you could imagine, but today things are going very smooth much fewer recounts," Kampf said. He told the 8 News Now Investigators that the goal was to hand-count two thousand ballots each day, and on the first day, volunteers counted about half of that. Later that day, the Secretary of State issued a letter to Nye County stating that the hand count must cease immediately after a decision from the Nevada Supreme Court that the process violated orders prohibiting the early release of voting results. The ACLU of Nevada had filed an emergency motion arguing that observers could access voting results.
NYE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy