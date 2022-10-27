ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Middle seat lottery: Make the worst seat the best on Virgin Australia

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X26gY_0ioz7nKH00

Virgin Australia is trying to make the worst seat on a flight into the best seat.

The company announced this week that it will be holding a lottery for anyone who sits in the middle seats on some flights, People magazine reported.

The lottery is part of the Virgin’s “Bring on Wonderful” campaign and came about after a social media survey that found that less than 1% of flyers will select the middle seat as their first choice.

The survey found only 0.6% of 7,500 people who participated would take the dreaded seat, CNN reported.

Those who enter the contest can choose to sit in the middle or be assigned the spot from now until April 23. They must upload their details on the Virgin Australia app within 48 hours of the flight’s departure.

The passengers also must be 18 years old and be a member of Velocity Frequent Flyer, CNN reported.

The company will randomly select a winner a week, giving away 26 prizes that include a Virgin Voyages Caribbean cruise and a helicopter pub crawl, People magazine reported.

CNN said that other prizes include Platinum Velocity status for a year, along with a million extra Velocity points, and even a refurbished, themed gallery cart.

The total of all prizes will be AU$230,000, or about $145,000, CNN reported.

Virgin Australia gave all passengers sitting in middle seats on a flight to Adelaide free Virgin Voyages cruises, People magazine reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier. Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs. The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.
WGAU

Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms

AP Business Writers — (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy