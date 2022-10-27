Read full article on original website
WSET
Man hospitalized after Cabell Street shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street. Police said the person was maliciously wounded by a bullet wound...
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
WHSV
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene. Police say an occupied home and...
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
WSET
No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WHSV
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are still looking for the person involved in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall. Bath and Body Works employee Danni Gammon says the incident left her shaken. “I could’ve been here. That could’ve been me. You...
WDBJ7.com
Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Danville Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. Investigators say the driver of a silver vehicle approached a home on Greenwich Circle...
WSET
3 people injured after evening drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on the Southside. The Danville Police Department said at around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday evening they received reports of shots fired in Greenwich Circle. Investigators said they discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
chathamstartribune.com
Man shot dead at Danville Mall, police seeking suspect
A man was shot dead at Hbbett Sports tonight at the Danville Mall at 7:14 p.m. The Danville Police report that the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer at the store. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries....
WBTM
Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting
Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WSET
'Terrifying:' Witnesses describe their experiences at the Danville Mall shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night left one man dead and many witnesses shaken up. Terrifying is just one of the words they used to describe what they went through, hoping they never have to go through it again. "My heart was throbbing,"...
cbs19news
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
WSET
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
wakg.com
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
