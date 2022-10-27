ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Man hospitalized after Cabell Street shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street. Police said the person was maliciously wounded by a bullet wound...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
FARMVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene. Police say an occupied home and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Man shot dead at Danville Mall, police seeking suspect

A man was shot dead at Hbbett Sports tonight at the Danville Mall at 7:14 p.m. The Danville Police report that the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer at the store. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries....
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed, two hurt in weekend crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

