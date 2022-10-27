ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle seat lottery: Make the worst seat the best on Virgin Australia

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Virgin Australia is trying to make the worst seat on a flight into the best seat.

The company announced this week that it will be holding a lottery for anyone who sits in the middle seats on some flights, People magazine reported.

The lottery is part of the Virgin’s “Bring on Wonderful” campaign and came about after a social media survey that found that less than 1% of flyers will select the middle seat as their first choice.

The survey found only 0.6% of 7,500 people who participated would take the dreaded seat, CNN reported.

Those who enter the contest can choose to sit in the middle or be assigned the spot from now until April 23. They must upload their details on the Virgin Australia app within 48 hours of the flight’s departure.

The passengers also must be 18 years old and be a member of Velocity Frequent Flyer, CNN reported.

The company will randomly select a winner a week, giving away 26 prizes that include a Virgin Voyages Caribbean cruise and a helicopter pub crawl, People magazine reported.

CNN said that other prizes include Platinum Velocity status for a year, along with a million extra Velocity points, and even a refurbished, themed gallery cart.

The total of all prizes will be AU$230,000, or about $145,000, CNN reported.

Virgin Australia gave all passengers sitting in middle seats on a flight to Adelaide free Virgin Voyages cruises, People magazine reported.

