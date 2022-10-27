Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Global PC Sales Down by 4% in 2022, Revenues to Continue Falling in the Next two Years
A perfect storm of supply chain issues, the China lockdown, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and global inflation have slashed global demand for PCs this year, facing the entire market with the steepest drop since the 1990s. According to data presented by AugustaFreePress, the global PC sales revenue is expected to drop...
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden threatening oil companies redefines hypocrisy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dives into the importance of fossil fuels and blasts President Joe Biden's energy policies on 'Kudlow.'
Comments / 0