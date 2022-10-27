Rutgers has given Michigan a tough game each of the past two years. Saturday’s results were a reminder that this season might be different. Rutgers was shut out at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, 31-0. The Scarlet Knights had just 134 yards of offense and three turnovers. They fell to 1-4 in the Big Ten (4-4 overall).

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO