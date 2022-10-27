Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?
The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Cowboys WR Trade Talk; Noah Brown OUT - What's Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has had a rough start to his NFL career, but Mike McCarthy likes the progress he sees from the 23-year-old in practice.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets firing Steve Nash amid bad start, Kyrie Irving controversy sends Twitter into frenzy
The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday amid their difficult start to the season. The decision to move on from Nash coupled with the previous Kyrie Irving controversy has sent Twitter into a complete frenzy. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions. Yahoo’ Sports’ Jake Fischer shared a behind […] The post Nets firing Steve Nash amid bad start, Kyrie Irving controversy sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at UCLA Game
NBA All-Star Zion Williamson wore Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo' sneakers at the UCLA football game on Saturday night.
1 top trade target has interesting message for Lakers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of Russell Westbrook, who fully embraced his bench role with LA and helped the team get their first win of the season after a 0-5 start. Heading to Sunday’s contest with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appeared to be in real trouble of dropping to […] The post LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors To Pick Up Team Options For Three Players
The Golden State Warriors will be exercising the fourth-year team option on James Wiseman’s contract, as well as the third-year options on the contracts of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau
Jalen Brunson has been nothing short of amazing since he started the new season with the New York Knicks. At this point, there’s no denying that the Knicks made the right decision to spend big on the former Dallas Mavericks guard in free agency. It’s also hard to deny, however, that the Knicks would have […] The post Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers center Myles Turner tries to clean up mess after viral Lakers trade comments
Myles Turner has been on the Indiana Pacers’ trade block for a while now. Trade rumors have heated up regarding him and teammate Buddy Hield, who seem like logical players for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Although he is still playing for Indiana...
Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon
His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
