ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Search for gunman after man is shot in Lexington County, deputies say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 5 days ago

A search is underway for a gunman after a man was shot Thursday afternoon, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The search is in the area near Lawson Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

One man was shot shortly before noon, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter has not been publicly identified, but the sheriff’s department described him as a male wearing a black shirt with cutoffs.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

As a result of the manhunt, nearby Pelion schools were placed on lockout as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s department.

“This shooting is unrelated to any Pelion school,” the sheriff’s department said. “There is no ongoing incident or response at a Pelion school.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
488
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy