Search for gunman after man is shot in Lexington County, deputies say

A search is underway for a gunman after a man was shot Thursday afternoon, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The search is in the area near Lawson Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

One man was shot shortly before noon, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter has not been publicly identified, but the sheriff’s department described him as a male wearing a black shirt with cutoffs.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

As a result of the manhunt, nearby Pelion schools were placed on lockout as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s department.

“This shooting is unrelated to any Pelion school,” the sheriff’s department said. “There is no ongoing incident or response at a Pelion school.”

