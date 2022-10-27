ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How did your child’s school perform in the 2022 Illinois Report Card academic rating?

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FwmX_0ioz5amQ00

Illinois schools saw improved graduation rates and growth in English language arts and math during the 2021-22 school year.

That’s according to the 2022 Illinois Report Card , a summary of the performance data released annually by the State Board of Education.

The report evaluates student performance on academic progress, school environment, student attendance, diversity, retention and many other factors. All Illinois public schools, including charter schools, are part of the report.

“The Illinois State Board of Education collects most of the data in the Illinois Report Card from school districts through data systems such as the state’s Student Information System, throughout the school year. Principals directly enter items listed under school Highlights on illinoisreportcard.com and can update these at any time,” ISBE’s website reads.

The report card also gives schools one of four “summative designation levels.” The highest possible designation is exemplary, followed by commendable, targeted and comprehensive.

Summative designation levels take into account graduation rates, overall school performance and other metrics. More information about each 2022 designation is available online from ISBE.

How can you use the interactive Illinois Report Card database?

You can search illinoisreportcard.com by school, district, city or county name, or search by address or zip code. When searching by zip code, you can filter by preschools, elementary, middle or high schools.

You can compare schools by enrollment, class size, college readiness and more metrics. You can also download reports from previous years, where information about attendance rates, student mobility, school environment and student characteristics is available.

The Illinois Report Card State Snapshot provides insight into the condition of public schools statewide. ISBE gave 372 schools the highest designation, exemplary, and rated 2,831 schools as commendable. Fewer schools received lower marks, with 318 targeted and 197 comprehensive.

How did metro-east schools perform?

Belleville West High School received a “commendable” designation, the second-highest of the four possible results. The school has a 93% graduation rate, according to the report, along with a 89% retention rate and a 30% chronic absenteeism rate.

Belleville East High School also got a “commendable” rating , with a 90% graduation rate, 92% retention rate and 24% chronic absenteeism rate.

O’Fallon Township High School (203) received an “exemplary” rating , with a 92% graduation rate, 95% retention rate and 17% chronic absenteeism rate.

Edwardsville High School has a 93% graduation rate, a 93% retention rate and a 27% chronic absenteeism rate, and the school got a “commendable” rating.

East St. Louis Senior High School received a “targeted” designation, meaning “one or more student groups is performing at or below the level of ‘all students’ group in the lowest performing 5% of schools.”

The school was targeted to support the achievement of students with disabilities, and it has a 70% graduation rate, 89% retention and 87% chronic absenteeism rate.

Collinsville High School received a “commendable” rating, with an 87% graduation rate, 91% retention and 35% chronic absenteeism rate.

Granite City High School is “targeted” to support the achievement of multiracial students. The school had a 74% graduation rate, 95% retention and 51% chronic absenteeism rate.

Columbia High School performed strongly , with an “exemplary” rating, 96% graduation rate, 93% retention and 5% chronic absenteeism rate.

Freeburg Community High School also received an “exemplary” rating, with a 96% graduation rate, 88% retention and 10% chronic absenteeism rate.

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween

(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district

FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' lingering unemployment debt could hurt employers, workers

Illinois has more than a billion dollars of unemployment trust fund debt that lingers. Left unpaid, some worry things could get worse for employers and employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states. Behind only Washington D.C., Illinois finished 50th on the list and had an unemployment rate of 4.5%, which is unchanged from last month and still above pre-pandemic levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
4K+
Followers
167
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy