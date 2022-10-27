How did your child’s school perform in the 2022 Illinois Report Card academic rating?

Illinois schools saw improved graduation rates and growth in English language arts and math during the 2021-22 school year.

That’s according to the 2022 Illinois Report Card , a summary of the performance data released annually by the State Board of Education.

The report evaluates student performance on academic progress, school environment, student attendance, diversity, retention and many other factors. All Illinois public schools, including charter schools, are part of the report.

“The Illinois State Board of Education collects most of the data in the Illinois Report Card from school districts through data systems such as the state’s Student Information System, throughout the school year. Principals directly enter items listed under school Highlights on illinoisreportcard.com and can update these at any time,” ISBE’s website reads.

The report card also gives schools one of four “summative designation levels.” The highest possible designation is exemplary, followed by commendable, targeted and comprehensive.

Summative designation levels take into account graduation rates, overall school performance and other metrics. More information about each 2022 designation is available online from ISBE.

How can you use the interactive Illinois Report Card database?

You can search illinoisreportcard.com by school, district, city or county name, or search by address or zip code. When searching by zip code, you can filter by preschools, elementary, middle or high schools.

You can compare schools by enrollment, class size, college readiness and more metrics. You can also download reports from previous years, where information about attendance rates, student mobility, school environment and student characteristics is available.

The Illinois Report Card State Snapshot provides insight into the condition of public schools statewide. ISBE gave 372 schools the highest designation, exemplary, and rated 2,831 schools as commendable. Fewer schools received lower marks, with 318 targeted and 197 comprehensive.

How did metro-east schools perform?

Belleville West High School received a “commendable” designation, the second-highest of the four possible results. The school has a 93% graduation rate, according to the report, along with a 89% retention rate and a 30% chronic absenteeism rate.

Belleville East High School also got a “commendable” rating , with a 90% graduation rate, 92% retention rate and 24% chronic absenteeism rate.

O’Fallon Township High School (203) received an “exemplary” rating , with a 92% graduation rate, 95% retention rate and 17% chronic absenteeism rate.

Edwardsville High School has a 93% graduation rate, a 93% retention rate and a 27% chronic absenteeism rate, and the school got a “commendable” rating.

East St. Louis Senior High School received a “targeted” designation, meaning “one or more student groups is performing at or below the level of ‘all students’ group in the lowest performing 5% of schools.”

The school was targeted to support the achievement of students with disabilities, and it has a 70% graduation rate, 89% retention and 87% chronic absenteeism rate.

Collinsville High School received a “commendable” rating, with an 87% graduation rate, 91% retention and 35% chronic absenteeism rate.

Granite City High School is “targeted” to support the achievement of multiracial students. The school had a 74% graduation rate, 95% retention and 51% chronic absenteeism rate.

Columbia High School performed strongly , with an “exemplary” rating, 96% graduation rate, 93% retention and 5% chronic absenteeism rate.

Freeburg Community High School also received an “exemplary” rating, with a 96% graduation rate, 88% retention and 10% chronic absenteeism rate.