Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
4-2-8, FB: 9
(four, two, eight; FB: nine)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
4-2-8, FB: 9
(four, two, eight; FB: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0