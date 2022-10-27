Read full article on original website
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
New location for Newport skate park approved
Long-laid plans to build a public skate park in Newport have taken a step forward after a brief halt.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Antisemitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel
The note was left in the reception area of the Weiner Center and discovered by staff on Sunday afternoon.
Uprise RI
Little Compton residents react to town-wide hate-filled mailer with love and solidarity
“I told [my boys] what had happened. I explained that people said that saying that Love Wins and that you can be who you are and love who you love – they said that it was poison,” said Jenna Magnuski, an organizer with Love Wins Coastal (formerly Love Wins Little Compton). “And that we needed to stand up and say as a community that was wrong.”
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
ABC6.com
Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
independentri.com
Artist Profile: NK resident Pam Sammartino finds a ‘new narrative’ for life through art
The joy of summer in Rhode Island is something North Kingstown artist Pam Sammartino knows a little bit about. A yogi by trade, teaching at Raffa Yoga in Cranston for nearly two decades, Pam stretched her sea legs during the pandemic by creating quirky and whimsical sea-themed mixed media pieces for friends and colleagues, and to sell on Etsy.
Uprise RI
Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
ABC6.com
Narragansett fishing boat reels in undetonated explosive
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– A small fishing boat trolling for bait off Block Island reeled in its most dangerous catch Tuesday morning. The Ocean State, the vessel out of Narragansett, caught an undetonated explosive planted miles off the New Shoreham shores to protect the island during WWII. Glenn Westcott, the...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
ABC6.com
Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
