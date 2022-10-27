ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
1420 WBSM

Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft

ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Narragansett fishing boat reels in undetonated explosive

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– A small fishing boat trolling for bait off Block Island reeled in its most dangerous catch Tuesday morning. The Ocean State, the vessel out of Narragansett, caught an undetonated explosive planted miles off the New Shoreham shores to protect the island during WWII. Glenn Westcott, the...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
CUMBERLAND, RI

