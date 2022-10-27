AROW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Arrow Financial is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

4 HOURS AGO