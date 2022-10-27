PITTSBURGH — Ample sunshine today will transition to partly cloudy on Sunday in advance of our next system that will be here Monday. Rain stays away until Monday morning, with mid-morning to just after lunch looking the wettest timeframe of the day right now. Only a shower or two looks to hang around for trick-or-treaters late in the day. Outside of a few leftover showers Tuesday, we will dry out as we head into November and warm back to the lower 70s by next weekend.

