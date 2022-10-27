ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Westmoreland County

SMITHTON, Pa. — It wasn't the big jackpot, but someone in Westmoreland County is holding a $150,000 winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Monday night. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center on Fitz Henry Road in Smithton. Lottery officials said the ticket matched...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Light Up Night: Pittsburgh's holiday celebration set for Nov. 19

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Light Up Night, the annual holiday celebration in downtown Pittsburgh, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Video above: See the 2021 Light Up Night festivities in Pittsburgh) Free musical performances and a Zambelli fireworks display will be among the highlights of this year's event, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot, dead inside car in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 7100 block of Hermitage Street after a ShotSpotter alert indicated 11 rounds fired at about 1:50 p.m., Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said. 29-year-old Noah Wilkerson was found shot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cloudy but dry for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Ample sunshine today will transition to partly cloudy on Sunday in advance of our next system that will be here Monday. Rain stays away until Monday morning, with mid-morning to just after lunch looking the wettest timeframe of the day right now. Only a shower or two looks to hang around for trick-or-treaters late in the day. Outside of a few leftover showers Tuesday, we will dry out as we head into November and warm back to the lower 70s by next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple families displaced after fire in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Multiple families are displace after a large fire in Jeannette Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called around 2:04 p.m. The call came about five minutes after the Jeannette Fire Department had received a call for a fire in an abandoned building about two blocks away. "The...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Obama coming to Pittsburgh to campaign for Fetterman

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Pittsburgh Saturday to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the Nov. 8 election approaches. The exact time and location of the event has not been revealed, but both Obama and Fetterman are set to appear. Pennsylvanians who’d like to attend the event...
PITTSBURGH, PA

