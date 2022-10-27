Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
wtae.com
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Westmoreland County
SMITHTON, Pa. — It wasn't the big jackpot, but someone in Westmoreland County is holding a $150,000 winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Monday night. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center on Fitz Henry Road in Smithton. Lottery officials said the ticket matched...
wtae.com
Light Up Night: Pittsburgh's holiday celebration set for Nov. 19
PITTSBURGH — Highmark Light Up Night, the annual holiday celebration in downtown Pittsburgh, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Video above: See the 2021 Light Up Night festivities in Pittsburgh) Free musical performances and a Zambelli fireworks display will be among the highlights of this year's event, the...
wtae.com
90-year-old woman accused of stealing cash and voucher from wallet at Rivers Casino
PITTSBURGH — A 90-year-old woman is accused of stealing cash and a voucher from a wallet at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino. Norma Buchwach, 90, of Pittsburgh, faces a misdemeanor theft charge. According to a criminal complaint, the victim left his wallet on the seat of a slot machine at...
wtae.com
Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
wtae.com
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
wtae.com
Transport van carrying students collides with SUV in Fayette County; at least one person hospitalized
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a transport van with students on board and an SUV sent at least one person to the hospital on Monday in Redstone Township, Fayette County. Fayette County 911 confirmed three people were transported, but as of Monday night, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
wtae.com
Counseling services to be held after shooting outside of Pittsburgh church
PITTSBURGH — Professional counseling services will be held after a church endured ashooting outside of their walls during a funeral. Six people were sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting, five of them were shot, while one was injured trying to escape the gunfire. It all...
wtae.com
'This is just too many guns': Pittsburgh mayor shares plea for safer city
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made a plea to the community to share information that could be useful as the investigation into Friday's Brighton Heights shooting continues. “We need everybody to come forward. If you know somebody that’s handling guns or running guns, we need to know,” Gainey said.
wtae.com
Man found shot, dead inside car in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 7100 block of Hermitage Street after a ShotSpotter alert indicated 11 rounds fired at about 1:50 p.m., Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said. 29-year-old Noah Wilkerson was found shot...
wtae.com
Cloudy but dry for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Ample sunshine today will transition to partly cloudy on Sunday in advance of our next system that will be here Monday. Rain stays away until Monday morning, with mid-morning to just after lunch looking the wettest timeframe of the day right now. Only a shower or two looks to hang around for trick-or-treaters late in the day. Outside of a few leftover showers Tuesday, we will dry out as we head into November and warm back to the lower 70s by next weekend.
wtae.com
Dick's Sporting Goods pledges $90,000 to support Pittsburgh youth sports
PITTSBURGH — The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation pledged $90,000 Tuesday to a plan from Pittsburgh city members that support youth sports groups in the city. "We believe that sports make people better and that every kid deserves a chance to play," said Kristen Garmey, with the Dick's Foundation. City...
wtae.com
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
wtae.com
Multiple families displaced after fire in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Multiple families are displace after a large fire in Jeannette Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called around 2:04 p.m. The call came about five minutes after the Jeannette Fire Department had received a call for a fire in an abandoned building about two blocks away. "The...
wtae.com
Bullet enters 63-year-old woman’s bedroom during drive-by shooting in Rankin
RANKIN, Pa. — State police have announced they’re investigating a drive-by shooting in Rankin. The shots were fired a little after 10 p.m. Thursday on Fifth Street. A 49-year-old woman said her car’s window was shot out and she sustained a glass injury to her eye. Another...
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
wtae.com
54-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Washington County coroner’s office said a 54-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. The crash happened a little before 6:40 p.m. on State Route 88 in Union Township near Patterson Road. The coroner said Frank Eckels, of Carroll Township,...
wtae.com
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Fawn Township, Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. Watch the report from Fawn Township in the video above. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
wtae.com
14-year-old boy shows up at the hospital after being shot in the ankle in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh public safety said a 14-year-old boy showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle after being shot in the city’s Homewood North neighborhood. Police were alerted to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. Monday after received a ShotSpotter alert from the 1200...
wtae.com
Obama coming to Pittsburgh to campaign for Fetterman
Former President Barack Obama is coming to Pittsburgh Saturday to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the Nov. 8 election approaches. The exact time and location of the event has not been revealed, but both Obama and Fetterman are set to appear. Pennsylvanians who’d like to attend the event...
