2023 Chevy Silverado Super Cruise Available To Order Again
GM added the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system to the Chevy Silverado 1500 options list with the introduction of the fully refreshed 2022 model year. The feature was later put under constraint for the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, but now, GM Authority has learned that it the driver assist system is once again available to order.
GM Puts Temporary Hold On Twitter Advertising In Wake Of Musk Buyout
GM has suspended its advertising efforts on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The automaker says that it will evaluate Twitter’s direction moving forward to determine the best way to utilize the platform for advertising purposes. “We are engaging with Twitter...
GM Presented Its Virtual Engineering Advances In Korea
General Motors just unveiled its latest advances in virtual engineering technology at a major mobility trade show in South Korea, where the company operates its second-largest engineering center in the world. The automaker was one of the main exponents of the 2022 Daegu International Future Mobility Expo (DIFA), held between...
Ram 1500 Revolution EV Debut Pushed Back To January 2023
The upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution EV pickup truck won’t be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show as Stellantis previously announced. Now, it will officially debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023. As GM Authority previously reported, the Ram 1500 EV was originally slated to be...
Here’s When 2022 Chevy Trax Production Will End
Production of the current-generation Chevy Trax subcompact crossover will soon end, and GM Authority has learned that the last 2022 Chevy Trax units will be built on November 30th, 2022 at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea. Back in March, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM had decided to axe...
GM Looking To Increase GMC Terrain Denali Black Diamond Edition Sales
GM is asking its dealerships to increase sales of GMC Terrain Denali units equipped with the Black Diamond Edition package. In fact, GM Authority has learned that GM is seeking to include the Black Diamond Edition (RPO code RFN) package in 40 percent of all Denali sales. First made available...
GM Files To Trademark Electra E1 Through Electra E9 For Future Buick EVs
GM has filed to trademark the Electra E1 through E9 names (Electra E1, Electra E2, Electra E3, etc.), GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 27th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the applications carry a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles.”
Buick Incentive Spending Down 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
2024 Chevy Blazer EV Reservations Full For Now
General Motors unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV in July, debuting a fresh entry for the mass-market all-electric crossover segment. Now, GM Authority has learned that The General is no longer taking 2024 Chevy Blazer EV reservations, at least for the time being. GM Authority reached out to Chevrolet...
Chevy Equinox Running At 13 Days Supply As Of October 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Equinox crossover was running at 13 days supply as of the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation.There are nearly 10,000 units of the model in transit. Supply of the compact crossover was at 15 days supply...
GM Is Benchmarking The Polestar 2 EV
GM Authority spy photographers recently captured The General benchmarking the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan in the vicinity of the Milford Proving Ground. First breaking cover in February of 2019, the Polestar 2 made splashdown as the brand’s first fully electric, volume model. The four-door is characterized by horizontal styling elements for the front fascia, with LED lighting in front and T-shaped lighting signatures. A panoramic roof is seen up top, while the profile shows off large multi-spoke alloy wheels, crisp white body panels, and black trim pieces.
Here’s Where The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Headlamps Are Positioned
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV a few weeks ago, pulling the sheets on a fully electrified variant of the popular pickup. Notably, the GMC Sierra EV front fascia incorporates an interesting new design with a unique lighting treatment, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look.
Chevy Cyber Cash Sales Promotion Launches In November 2022
GM is running a promotion for Chevy products this month. Called the Chevy Cyber Cash sales event, this promotion runs the course of November and offers $500 on select popular 2022 and 2023 models. Here’s everything you need to know. The following vehicles are eligible for this offer, which...
Here’s Why Your Chevy Trax 1.4L Engine May Have Performance Issues In Cold Weather
Some units of the Chevy Trax equipped with the turbocharged 1.4L I4 LUV gasoline engine may exhibit engine performance issues in cold weather. Now, a few potential causes for these issues has been identified, with GM offering the following solutions to be performed by a dealer technician. According to a...
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Equinox Launches In Argentina
Six months after the regional unveiling of the refreshed compact crossover during a special event in Colombia, and the model’s subsequent introduction in Brazil, General Motors has just officially launched the 2023 Chevy Equinox in Argentina. The automaker launched the refreshed 2023 Chevy Equinox in Argentina, positioning it as...
Ringbrothers Bully 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer Unveiled At SEMA
The annual SEMA Show is once again upon us, with top auto builders from around the world converging on Las Vegas to show off their latest and greatest custom creations. That includes Ringbrothers LLC out of Spring Green, Wisconsin, which is showing up to the show with this wild 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer dubbed “Bully.”
UAW Files Petition For Election At GM Ultium Cells Plant In Ohio
The United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union just announced that it has filed a petition for election with the Cleveland office of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in an effort to gain official representation for the roughly 900 workers at the recently opened GM Ultium Cells plant in Warren, Ohio.
SVE Launches 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC 2023 Chevy Camaro Stage I And Stage II
Chevy Camaro fans looking for big four-figure performance will find it with the new 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC 2023 Chevy Camaro Stage I and Stage II from Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). SVE is the exclusive builder for the current-generation Yenko vehicles, offering a range of high-performance upgrades for models like the...
Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Spied: Exclusive
For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority was the first to report on the upcoming 2024 Buick Encore GX refresh, and now we’re back at it with yet more exclusive coverage, this time with the following spy photos. Coming to us from GM Authority reader Ben...
Cadillac Live Studio To Host 120th Anniversary Tours
Last August, Cadillac turned 120 years old. To commemorate this milestone, Cadillac will host two 120th anniversary tours, featuring a Lyriq on November 2nd and an Escalade-V on November 3rd. Details can be found on Cadillac’s website. Founded on August 22nd, 1902, Cadillac is GM’s second oldest automotive brand...
