Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.

2 DAYS AGO