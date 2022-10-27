Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
ABC6.com
Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
Uprise RI
Little Compton residents react to town-wide hate-filled mailer with love and solidarity
“I told [my boys] what had happened. I explained that people said that saying that Love Wins and that you can be who you are and love who you love – they said that it was poison,” said Jenna Magnuski, an organizer with Love Wins Coastal (formerly Love Wins Little Compton). “And that we needed to stand up and say as a community that was wrong.”
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Uprise RI
Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
ABC6.com
Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
RIPTA bus involved in Newport crash
The crash happened around noon Monday where Admiral Kalbfus Road meets West Main Road.
ABC6.com
Police respond to domestic incident in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
johnstonsunrise.net
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
ecori.org
High Levels of PFAS in Warwick’s Spring Pond Likely Symptom of Other R.I. Contamination
WARWICK, R.I. — At Spring Green Pond, the quacking and flapping of ducks mixed with the roaring of jet engines from nearby T. F. Green International Airport and the rush of cars on Warwick Avenue. Recent testing showed this pocket of nature enveloped by a busy commercial and industrial...
ABC6.com
JWU graduate accused of assaulting Providence officer set to appear in court
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Johnson and Wales University graduate accused of assaulting a Providence officer is set to appear in court Tuesday. Providence police responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to a group of college students fighting on the porch of a Pembroke Avenue home. Witnesses told police...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
ABC6.com
Having a hard time finding candy on Halloween night? One North Providence mother has a solution
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For parents in North Providence, finding candy on Halloween night has been easy thanks to one mother. Three years ago, Erin Nascimento created a trick-or-treat trail after she took her daughter out for the spooky holiday to find a ghost town. “We were so...
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River sandwich shop running into issues as fraudulent social media page stealing money from customers
A popular Fall River sandwich shop and some of their customers are running into issues concerning an apparent social media scam. Marcucci’s Bakery’s Facebook page has apparently been hijacked and is attempting to take advantage of customers. Fans of the eatery contacted Fall River Reporter with concerns about...
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
ABC6.com
Bridge replacement to impact Route 37 in Cranston this November
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Traffic will be impacted over two weekends in Cranston as crews will be replacing bridge decks on Route 37 this month. Crews will be replacing the bridge deck on Route 37 at the Pontiac Avenue exit on the westbound side Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 and the eastbound side the following weekend.
Comments / 1