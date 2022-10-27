ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
COVENTRY, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Police respond to domestic incident in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Bridge replacement to impact Route 37 in Cranston this November

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Traffic will be impacted over two weekends in Cranston as crews will be replacing bridge decks on Route 37 this month. Crews will be replacing the bridge deck on Route 37 at the Pontiac Avenue exit on the westbound side Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 and the eastbound side the following weekend.
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy