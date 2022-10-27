Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request
Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
Black Hills Pioneer
I've been beat to a pulp, says Kanye West
Kanye West claims to have been "beat to a pulp" in recent weeks. The 45-year-old rap star has recently lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media, and Kanye has now taken to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.
Black Hills Pioneer
Leni Klum got career 'lift' thanks to famous parents
Leni Klum knows she "got a lift into" the modelling world because of her famous parents. The 18-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of singer Seal and his ex-wife Heidi Klum - is "so grateful" for the boost she got early in her career but insisted she wouldn't have continued to be successful in the fashion world if she hadn't put in the work too.
Comments / 0