BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
British Online Furniture Seller Made.com Suspends Trading Amid Last-Ditch Rescue Talks
LONDON — Millennial-oriented furniture retailer Made.com on Tuesday suspended trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange, after failing to agree a rescue deal before a November deadline. The struggling company, which halted new customer orders on Oct. 26, also filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators...
Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...
European Stocks Climb as Global Markets Focus on the Fed; Ocado Shares Up 32%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3% during afternoon deals, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Wynn Resorts, Petrobras, Hanesbrands and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Investor Tilman Fertitta has taken a 6.1% stake in the resort operator, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Wynn shares rallied 4.2% in premarket action. Petrobras (PBR) – The Brazilian state-run...
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.11%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
U.S. Banks Processed Roughly $1.2 Billion in Ransomware Payments in 2021, According to Federal Report
U.S. banks and financial institutions processed more than $1 billion in potential ransomware-related payments in 2021. It's a new record and almost triple the amount that was reported the previous year. Over half the ransomware attacks are attributed to suspected Russian cyber hackers, according to a new report. U.S. banks...
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
‘Nearly Risk-Free' I Bonds Now Pay 6.89%—Here's Why They ‘Could Still Be a Good Investment'
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced Series I savings bonds — also known simply as I bonds — will pay a 6.89% annual interest rate through April 2023, down from the 9.62% the paid to those who purchased from May through the end of October.
Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
Charts Suggest the Market Has More Upside Through the End of the Year, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market
Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Politics and Your Portfolio: Midterm Elections Create Uncertainty for Markets
With midterm elections now a week away but the outcome still not in focus, does it make sense to make portfolio adjustments now?. Probably not, say most financial advisors. "Emotional decisions in regard to investing tend to not work very well," said certified financial planner Shaun Melby, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based Melby Wealth Management.
Pfizer CEO Reveals 2030 Growth Plan as Company Faces Up to $18 Billion Revenue Hit From Generics
CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer is staring down an expected loss of up to $18 billion in revenue from 2025 though 2030 as it loses several key patents. Bourla said Pfizer plans to makeup the difference and then some through its recent acquisitions as well as its in-house pipeline. He...
Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move
If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
