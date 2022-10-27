ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
NBC San Diego

British Online Furniture Seller Made.com Suspends Trading Amid Last-Ditch Rescue Talks

LONDON — Millennial-oriented furniture retailer Made.com on Tuesday suspended trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange, after failing to agree a rescue deal before a November deadline. The struggling company, which halted new customer orders on Oct. 26, also filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback

Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Climb as Global Markets Focus on the Fed; Ocado Shares Up 32%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3% during afternoon deals, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks...
NBC San Diego

Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.11%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
NBC San Diego

Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020

Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
NBC San Diego

Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
NBC San Diego

Charts Suggest the Market Has More Upside Through the End of the Year, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
NBC San Diego

Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market

Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
NBC San Diego

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC San Diego

Politics and Your Portfolio: Midterm Elections Create Uncertainty for Markets

With midterm elections now a week away but the outcome still not in focus, does it make sense to make portfolio adjustments now?. Probably not, say most financial advisors. "Emotional decisions in regard to investing tend to not work very well," said certified financial planner Shaun Melby, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based Melby Wealth Management.
NBC San Diego

Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move

If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy