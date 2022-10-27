Read full article on original website
307 Living
4d ago
lol Marijuana is far less harmful then alcohol this old man need to be put out to pasture his time on earth is close to being over let the individuals who still will be alive in the coming years decide
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Never A Better Time To Live In Wyoming
I'm not afraid to admit this, and I'll bet you aren't either. Just once in the horrible surveillance videos we see of innocent people being beaten to within an inch of their lives, I long to see someone with the ability and the tools necessary to fight back.
cowboystatedaily.com
Monitoring Workers A Growing Trend, But Wyoming Researcher Finds It Often Backfires
Employers have doubled their purchases of electronic monitoring software since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while employees doubled down on a phenomenon that's become known as "quiet quitting.". That might not be just a coincidence. Always Watching. A Wyoming researcher...
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
svinews.com
USDA provides $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to Western Wyoming
– U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) State Director Glenn Pauley announced that the Department is providing $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties. Today's investments include funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
The sharp differences in Wyoming's and Colorado's wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado's famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black "sub-adult" females were reported to have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon, Others Praise $85 Million Investment In Wyoming Special-Needs Health Care
Between mint-green brick barriers, the aching souls of the 1930s once languished on cots. A shell of the 30s-era building still stands on the campus of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, but it hasn't been in use for decades. Still, its existence serves as a reminder of how far special-needs health treatment has come in the state.
mybighornbasin.com
New Look for Wyoming License Plates
After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
county17.com
New $9.6M Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Region Office to open Nov. 7
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s new Cody Region Office building, 2 Tilden Trail, is set to open for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The new facility was built for approximately $9.6 million within the budget allocated for it, Game and Fish said on Thursday. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission planned for the project and reserved money for it. No General Fund dollars from the State of Wyoming were used for the project and no debt was incurred.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the "Equality State.". State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
oilcity.news
Hunter-harvested elk samples from two new Wyoming hunt areas test positive for chronic wasting disease
CASPER, Wyo. — Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 based on testing of samples from hunter-harvested bull elk, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The two elk hunt areas are in the Game and Fish Cody Region and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
oilcity.news
Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment starts Nov. 1; Enroll Wyoming offering free assistance
CASPER, Wyo. — People looking to get new health insurance can find some assistance through the nonprofit organization Enroll Wyoming. Open enrollment through the Health Insurance Marketplace opens Tuesday, Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, 2023. The marketplace aims to connect people with affordable healthcare coverage, and Enroll Wyoming said four out of five people can qualify for plans that cost under $50 per month.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming's Bighorn mountains is one of the most "pervasive" rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. "There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
mybighornbasin.com
Health Insurance Information for Navigating Open Enrollment
It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to health insurance and open enrollment. The nonprofit Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to walk people through health coverage resources so they can find solutions that fit their needs and their budgets. Now is a great time to...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
