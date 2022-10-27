Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pfizer CEO Reveals 2030 Growth Plan as Company Faces Up to $18 Billion Revenue Hit From Generics
CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer is staring down an expected loss of up to $18 billion in revenue from 2025 though 2030 as it loses several key patents. Bourla said Pfizer plans to makeup the difference and then some through its recent acquisitions as well as its in-house pipeline. He...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
