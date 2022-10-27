Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.

9 HOURS AGO