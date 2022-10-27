ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon

Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm

TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.

