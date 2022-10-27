Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Arizona county's ballot hand-count plan challenged in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county's plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week's election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats agreed to...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12. inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 18 inches. Snow level lowering...
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
Comments / 0