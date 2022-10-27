ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SFGate

Arizona county's ballot hand-count plan challenged in court

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county's plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week's election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats agreed to...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12. inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 18 inches. Snow level lowering...
HANFORD, CA

