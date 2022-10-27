WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Police Department is asking the public for information about a robbery and assault that took place on October 16th. The incident happened in Northeast, D.C. on the 4100 Block Benning Road. Shortly after 5 pm, two suspects approached the victim. They assaulted and robbed the victim, and then fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any knowledge of this incident or if you can identify either of the suspects, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO