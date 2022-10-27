ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:45 p.m. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Police Department is asking the public for information about a robbery and assault that took place on October 16th. The incident happened in Northeast, D.C. on the 4100 Block Benning Road. Shortly after 5 pm, two suspects approached the victim. They assaulted and robbed the victim, and then fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any knowledge of this incident or if you can identify either of the suspects, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead after Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in Southeast, D.C. Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Homicide Branch were summoned to the 900 Block of Bellevue Street for a shooting report. When they arrived at 2:53 am, they discovered an adult man in the hallway of the apartment building. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. 38-year-old Maurice Frazier of DC was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police

An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department to the Unit Block of North Gilmore Street in Western Baltimore at approximately 1:14 am. Police discovered the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
WASHINGTON, DC

