14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:45 p.m. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was...
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Police Department is asking the public for information about a robbery and assault that took place on October 16th. The incident happened in Northeast, D.C. on the 4100 Block Benning Road. Shortly after 5 pm, two suspects approached the victim. They assaulted and robbed the victim, and then fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any knowledge of this incident or if you can identify either of the suspects, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
WJLA
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
fox5dc.com
Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County leaves one dead; Police searching for suspect vehicle
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia State Police are searching to identify the driver of a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians on Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, killing one of the victims. The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard when two...
38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in Southeast, D.C. Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Homicide Branch were summoned to the 900 Block of Bellevue Street for a shooting report. When they arrived at 2:53 am, they discovered an adult man in the hallway of the apartment building. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. 38-year-old Maurice Frazier of DC was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for attacking neighbor with hammer in SE DC, leaving her partially paralyzed
WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman was sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer last spring in Southeast D.C., U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III announced Monday. In August 2022, Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded...
Multiple In Custody After Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash Into Silver Spring Metrobus
Multiple people are being extricated from a suspect vehicle that crashed into a metrobus in Silver Spring following a high speed police pursuit, reports NBC Washington. At least three people have been extricated from the suspect vehicle after the fiery crash on Georgia Avenue that occurred around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, continues the outlet.
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building
A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department to the Unit Block of North Gilmore Street in Western Baltimore at approximately 1:14 am. Police discovered the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
WUSA
Suspects crash into Metro bus after armed robbery police pursuit in Montgomery County
Two men were taken into custody and Montgomery County Fire Rescue extricated another man from the crashed car. They also recovered a gun.
