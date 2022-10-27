ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Indy landmarks to “go teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local landmarks will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America program, Light the World in Teal, is an annual program that works to show support to anyone affected by Alzheimer’s. Teal is the Alzheimer’s awareness color.
Mozel Sanders Foundation begins fundraising ahead of Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Mozell Sanders helps underserved people throughout Indianapolis by feeding the hungry, empowering youth and providing for the community’s welfare. Stephen Mozel James Sanders, Mozel Sanders Foundation CEO, and Stephanie Sanders, Mozel Sanders Foundation COO, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what attendees can expect at their upcoming free Thanksgiving meal giveaways, how you can donate and volunteer, why they’re having chicken instead of turkey this year, their community garden, scholarship and more.
Drugstore worker’s arrest in Delphi murder’s stuns residents

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Residents on Monday said they were dismayed the man accused of murdering two girls was among them the whole time. State police announced they had arrested Richard Allen in connection with the February 2017 murder of Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen worked as a pharmacy technician at the local CVS. County property records show he has owned a home in town since 2006. He has no significant criminal history.
Community Link: Role of Downtown Indy, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by President and CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc., Taylor Schaffer. Schaffer speaks about the role of Downtown...
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
Hancock County rest area reopening delayed until late November

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Eastbound and westbound rest areas on I-70 in Hancock County were initially expected to reopen in late October. They will now remain closed until late November, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Due to material and supply shortages, both locations will remain closed. The...
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Fire damages CVS pharmacy in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews were investigating the cause of a Sunday night fire that damaged a CVS pharmacy in Lebanon. Just before 9 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire at the CVS store located at 207 S. Lebanon Street, the Lebanon Fire Department said in a statement. That’s at the intersection of Main Street and State Road 39.
50-year-old man arrested in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German is not cooperating with authorities, a source tells News 8. Richard Allen, 50, has been arrested and is in custody in connection with the Delphi murders, according...
Jiffy Lube murals finalist in international competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artwork in Indiana is reaching people worldwide. For the past six years, Jiffy Lube of Indiana has partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to showcase the artwork of local artists on its store walls throughout the state. The mural projects started as a way...
Endress + Hauser and Purdue IN-MaC create Design and Innovation Studio

In an effort to prepare today’s young people to be tomorrow’s workforce, educators and private businesses are coming together to create an atmosphere full of learning opportunities. Dr. George H. Endress is the founder of Endress + Hauser, and recently his legacy has lived on in the company’s...
IMPD: Suspect arrested after shooting girlfriend and her brother

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in a Friday afternoon homicide where the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. Raymond Gilder, 31, is under arrest for murder. Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday IMPD officers were...
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. Police say two people are...
