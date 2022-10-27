DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Residents on Monday said they were dismayed the man accused of murdering two girls was among them the whole time. State police announced they had arrested Richard Allen in connection with the February 2017 murder of Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen worked as a pharmacy technician at the local CVS. County property records show he has owned a home in town since 2006. He has no significant criminal history.

DELPHI, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO