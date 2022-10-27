Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Tiny costumes help babies, parents at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital celebrate Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of Indy’s tiniest humans are getting into the holiday spirit with special Halloween costumes. The neonatal intensive care unit at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital is helping babies and their families celebrate their first Halloween by dressing the little ones up in adorable costumes.
WISH-TV
Indy landmarks to “go teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local landmarks will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America program, Light the World in Teal, is an annual program that works to show support to anyone affected by Alzheimer’s. Teal is the Alzheimer’s awareness color.
WISH-TV
Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep offers affordable meals to Central Indiana
Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep is ready to prepare your daily meals so that you don’t have to!. They’re located at 7722 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 46123, and meals are available for pickup and delivery twice a week. Melanie Smith, owner of Not Yo Mama’s...
WISH-TV
World War II veteran turns 100; family learns he is an American hero
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — If Tom Ecoff could be described as one thing, it’s a family man. “Dad made us feel like we had a Cinderella life,” Tom’s daughter Denise said. Now 100 years old, Tom has amassed quite the family. He has four kids, several...
WISH-TV
Mozel Sanders Foundation begins fundraising ahead of Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Mozell Sanders helps underserved people throughout Indianapolis by feeding the hungry, empowering youth and providing for the community’s welfare. Stephen Mozel James Sanders, Mozel Sanders Foundation CEO, and Stephanie Sanders, Mozel Sanders Foundation COO, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what attendees can expect at their upcoming free Thanksgiving meal giveaways, how you can donate and volunteer, why they’re having chicken instead of turkey this year, their community garden, scholarship and more.
WISH-TV
Drugstore worker’s arrest in Delphi murder’s stuns residents
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Residents on Monday said they were dismayed the man accused of murdering two girls was among them the whole time. State police announced they had arrested Richard Allen in connection with the February 2017 murder of Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen worked as a pharmacy technician at the local CVS. County property records show he has owned a home in town since 2006. He has no significant criminal history.
WISH-TV
After Delphi murders arrest, Libby’s family calls it ‘somewhat bittersweet’
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The arrest of 50-year-old Richard Allen in the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German is another step forward for closure for the families of the two girls. Since the announcement of Allen’s arrest last week, days have been...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Role of Downtown Indy, Inc.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by President and CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc., Taylor Schaffer. Schaffer speaks about the role of Downtown...
WISH-TV
Charter school wants to pay $1 for IPS building on chopping block
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paul I. Miller School 114 in the Indianapolis Public Schools district would close at the end of the school year if the school board approves a reorganization plan. Students at School 114 would merge with Frederick Douglas School 19, School 114 is one of several that...
WISH-TV
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
WISH-TV
Hancock County rest area reopening delayed until late November
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Eastbound and westbound rest areas on I-70 in Hancock County were initially expected to reopen in late October. They will now remain closed until late November, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Due to material and supply shortages, both locations will remain closed. The...
WISH-TV
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
WISH-TV
Fire damages CVS pharmacy in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews were investigating the cause of a Sunday night fire that damaged a CVS pharmacy in Lebanon. Just before 9 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire at the CVS store located at 207 S. Lebanon Street, the Lebanon Fire Department said in a statement. That’s at the intersection of Main Street and State Road 39.
WISH-TV
50-year-old man arrested in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German is not cooperating with authorities, a source tells News 8. Richard Allen, 50, has been arrested and is in custody in connection with the Delphi murders, according...
WISH-TV
Jiffy Lube murals finalist in international competition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artwork in Indiana is reaching people worldwide. For the past six years, Jiffy Lube of Indiana has partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to showcase the artwork of local artists on its store walls throughout the state. The mural projects started as a way...
WISH-TV
Endress + Hauser and Purdue IN-MaC create Design and Innovation Studio
In an effort to prepare today’s young people to be tomorrow’s workforce, educators and private businesses are coming together to create an atmosphere full of learning opportunities. Dr. George H. Endress is the founder of Endress + Hauser, and recently his legacy has lived on in the company’s...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman missing from Floyds Knobs
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman missing from Floyds Knobs, IN. That’s about 115 miles south of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical aid. Diana Szostecki is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. She is 140 pounds...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Suspect arrested after shooting girlfriend and her brother
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in a Friday afternoon homicide where the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. Raymond Gilder, 31, is under arrest for murder. Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday IMPD officers were...
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. Police say two people are...
Comments / 0