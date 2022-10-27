ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Two Michigan Guys Explore an Abandoned WW2 Bunker Complex

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Pearl Harbor, December 1941. It was the attack heard 'round the world that escalated World War II to higher levels. Not only that, but a whole village...
MICHIGAN STATE
There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How

If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?

West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
MICHIGAN STATE
