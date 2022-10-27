Read full article on original website
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Gretchen Whitmer Anthem Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
This Michigan City Was Named One of The Hardest To Live in For Veterans
No matter which side of the political 'aisle' you find yourself, there is one topic we all tend to agree on: our military veterans deserve more than they currently get once they come home. According to the Veterans Association, there are 18.5 million veterans in the United States, with over...
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
Two Michigan Guys Explore an Abandoned WW2 Bunker Complex
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Pearl Harbor, December 1941. It was the attack heard 'round the world that escalated World War II to higher levels. Not only that, but a whole village...
Which Halloween Song Do Michigan Residents Like to Hear the Most?
Every year at Halloween there are several different surveys: "What is everyone's favorite candy?" or "What is the favorite costume this year?" They usually also release a poll on everyone's favorite Halloween song. To set the record straight, there really aren't many songs that are recorded just for Halloween. Most...
There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How
If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
Your Vote Counts: Michigan Voters Named Some of The Most Powerful In America
Election season is upon us, and I can't be the only person feeling absolute fatigue when it comes to being bombarded with political opinions. Vote for her, Vote for this, Make sure you don't vote for them, all coming at you left and right. You can't even enjoy a simple video on Youtube without being shown an ad for someone who "is the best for you".
A Photo Gallery of Political Campaigning in Michigan: 1839-1960s
Okay, so what has changed over the last few centuries when it comes to politics? Well, there’s…..and then there’s…..and don’t forget…uh…okay, not much has changed. Politicians still stump, still promise, still pose with kids & babies, still put on blue jeans or overalls...
The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?
West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
