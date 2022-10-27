Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
I'm Totally Buggin' Over Donald Faison's Daughter Dressing Up As Dionne From "Clueless"
Nearly 30 years later and Clueless is still making an impact on pop culture and society.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jordin Sparks Wants to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Elimination — to Sing and Host
Jordin Sparks was crowned the winner of American Idol in Season 6 of the reality singing competition series, but her quest to be the mirror ball champion on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end. On Halloween Night, she and her pro dance partner Brandon Armstrong were in the bottom two along with Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Artem Chigvintsev. The judges were split 50/50 on which couple to keep and as Len Goodman’s vote breaks the tie, his decision to save D’Amelio meant that Sparks was sent packing.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Rookie: Feds’: Lucy Chen Calls With a Surprising Reveal About Brendon’s Dad (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds and flagship series The Rookie are crossing over once again in this week’s episode of the former, titled “The Reaper.” And in an exclusive sneak peek, we see Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) making a helpful call to Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers). In the...
Julie Powell, 'Julie and Julia' Writer, Dead at 49
Julie Powell, the food writer whose viral blog inspired a best-selling book and the 2009 film Julie and Julia, has died. She was 49. Powell passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at her home in Olivebridge in upstate New York. Her husband, Eric Powell, revealed the cause of death as cardiac arrest, according to the New York Times.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Team Dances Return in Halloween Night — Who Was Eliminated? (RECAP)
This year, Halloween fell on Dancing With the Stars night. Season 31 Episode 8’s Halloween Night saw the return of the team dances in the spooky two-hour event. The nine remaining couples performed new routines in addition to their group dances, and of course, one pair saw their ballroom journey end by the evening’s end.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ask Matt: The Controversial ‘Patient’ Ending, ‘Cabinet’ Curiosity, a ‘Rookie’s Revealing Uniform
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Comments / 0