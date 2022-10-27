Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop & Support Dayton Children’s at Holiday Open House
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Melissa Willenbrink, the Store Manager for The Little Exchange joins us along with volunteer Debby Helfferich. They explain their upcoming Holiday Open House and how you too can help raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
Police seek information on Trotwood shooting
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood just after 12 a.m. Monday.
Crews respond to Miamisburg two-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash near 9400 Springboro Pk. on Tuesday morning.
Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. A total of 29 applications were submitted last month for the position of police chief for the Springfield police, according to […]
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
Man in custody after Trotwood shooting, 1 hospitalized
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Trotwood that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood just after 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities report that a man fled the scene on […]
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
When you can vote early in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Hours have changed for early voting at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. For most of October, the Board of Elections was open to early voters from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on specific weekdays and until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. On October 31, the BOE was open […]
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
Standoff suspect sentenced for murder, assault
Johnny Trigg Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability after police said he shot a man in a Dayton apartment complex.
Death sentence sought for man accused of killing Richmond officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who’s now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Burton, […]
