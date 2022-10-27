Read full article on original website
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: Support early voting on Nov. 8 ballot
With so many reasons to support early voting, which Connecticut residents will be asked to approve on the Nov. 8 ballot along with their choice for governor, General Assembly and other positions, it’s worth considering some of the arguments that have been raised against the idea. One complaint is...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bob Stefanowski is pitching a softer side with a clearer direction in the 2022 CT governor race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his second bid for governor, Republican Bob Stefanowksi has spent much of his campaign painting a picture of Connecticut in crisis – out of control crime, people struggling to pay their bills, corruption swirling around state government.
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: 5 keys to Lamont reelection victory as CT governor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With double-digit leads in all of the public, nonpartisan polls this fall and one week to go before Election Day, Gov. Ned Lamont has a straightforward path to victory over Bob Stefanowski in their rematch next Tuesday. What Lamont...
wiltonbulletin.com
7 ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. November marks Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and raise awareness of the culture, history and contributions of Indigenous people who first resided in what is now the United States. As of 2002, the state of Connecticut...
wiltonbulletin.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Newtown, followed by Wilton, have been chosen as the potential site for a new regional training facility and firing range that will likely serve about two dozen police departments in western Connecticut. The new Newtown police station, which opened...
wiltonbulletin.com
What UConn women's basketball team gains from Aubrey Griffin's return: 'Brings the energy level up'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. But she’s swimming against the current of the Huskies’ bad luck, in a sense, having gingerly returned to the court at a time when the team is reeling from season-ending injuries to junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady.
Comments / 0