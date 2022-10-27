ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Support early voting on Nov. 8 ballot

With so many reasons to support early voting, which Connecticut residents will be asked to approve on the Nov. 8 ballot along with their choice for governor, General Assembly and other positions, it’s worth considering some of the arguments that have been raised against the idea. One complaint is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: 5 keys to Lamont reelection victory as CT governor

With double-digit leads in all of the public, nonpartisan polls this fall and one week to go before Election Day, Gov. Ned Lamont has a straightforward path to victory over Bob Stefanowski in their rematch next Tuesday. What Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

7 ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in CT

November marks Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and raise awareness of the culture, history and contributions of Indigenous people who first resided in what is now the United States. As of 2002, the state of Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range

Newtown, followed by Wilton, have been chosen as the potential site for a new regional training facility and firing range that will likely serve about two dozen police departments in western Connecticut. The new Newtown police station, which opened...
WILTON, CT

