Local Football Standings – Through Week 10
— Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Rising Star 54, Panther Creek 6. Paint Rock 72, Moran 22. — Week 11 Games...
Lady Dragons bow out in first round of playoffs against Miles
TUSCOLA – The Bangs Lady Dragons’ first appearance in the UIL state volleyball playoffs since 2019 was short-lived, as the Miles Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 victory in Class 2A Region I bi-district action Monday night. “I definitely felt like Miles came out ready to play,...
Lions move up to No. 9 in DCTF state rankings
Following Brownwood’s District 2-4A Division I championship-clinching 47-3 victory at Andrews Friday night, the Lions have moved up to No. 9 in the Week 11 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings. The No. 9 ranking matches the highest in the poll for the Lions this season, equaling their mark...
Veterans Day honoree: Noah Turner Byars
Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are being displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
Blanket ISD hosting Fall Festival Saturday, November 5
Blanket ISD is having a Fall Festival on Saturday, November 5 from 6 pm to 10 pm in the school parking lot. They will have games and activities including bingo, a zombie tour haunted hay ride, raffle baskets, cake walk, toy walk and more. Concessions will also be available. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
Brookesmith holds Fall Festival
On Saturday evening, over 250 Brookesmith students, parents and families swarmed the gym and school grounds to celebrate the Fall Festival. Games included the Dunking Booth & Concession Stand, Soda Ring Toss, Football Toss, Cake Walk, Cornhole, Frisbee Toss, Sponge Throw, Pumpkin Tic Tac Toe, Face Painting, the Duck Pond, Pumpkin Bean Bag Toss, Bowling, Principal for a Day and the Ring Toss.
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
HPU’s 12-point halftime lead ripped away as No. 9 Hardin-Simmons claws back for 28-19 win
ABILENE – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 12-point halftime time, but the No. 9 Hardin-Simmons Cowboys showed why they’re a national-ranked squad, turning the tables and scoring three touchdowns in the second half to rally for a 28-19 American Southwest Conference victory Saturday. Despite...
Tommy Wade
Tommy Wade, age 61, of Zephyr passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service for Tommy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Zephyr Baptist Church with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Tommy was...
City announces Veterans Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, November 11th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 12th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 14th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:
BISD Pink-Out raises over $15,900 with generous donation from Big Country Ford
Brownwood ISD (BISD) wrapped up a successful Pink-Out fundraiser at the homecoming football game on Friday, October 7, with a generous donation from Big Country Ford Lincoln. Tommy Winn, Owner of Big Country Ford Lincoln, and Jennifer Perkins, Office Manager, presented a $5000 oversized check to BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young during halftime at the game at Gordon Wood Stadium.
Boot Barn to open in the next few days
According to an email reply from Boot Barn’s corporate website, the Commerce Square location in Brownwood will open in November. An exact date was not provided, however, an advertisement slated to run on KOXE 101.3 FM beginning Nov. 2 states Boot Barn is now open, and adds that a grand opening celebration will take place the weekend of Nov. 18-20.
Rich Pollander
A Celebration of Life for Richard Dennis “Rich” Pollander, age 77, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Rich passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, In Brownwood. Rich was born to Charles and Catherine...
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
Brown County Inmate escape causes stir in Early, Early ISD mother expresses concern
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, Brown County Jail inmate Sergio Castillo escaped from the Precinct 3 barn where he was assigned to work for the day. He was took back into custody 30 minutes later. But what happened, or rather, what didn’t happen during that half hour has one Early […]
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Early voting total now at 4,135 after 612 more ballots cast Monday
The second week of early voting began with 612 ballots cast Monday, bringing the overall number of Brown County residents who have gone to the polls to 4,135. Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election takes place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200 in Brownwood.
Bryan Jay Smith
Bryan Jay Smith, age 64 of Lampasas (formerly of Brownwood), passed away on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 30th at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ. A visitation meal will be held after the service. Bryan was born...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 31
On Friday, October 28, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Illegal Dumping. The caller stated several items of trash had been deposited of on his property, sometime in the last week. A report was made. On Saturday, October 29, at about 8:12 a.m. Deputy Byron Langley and...
